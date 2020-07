UN slams Donald Trump for killing Iranian General Soleimani because there was 'insufficient evidence he was behind an ongoing or imminent attack'



A U.N. human rights investigator issued the report on Monday noting that the January 3 attack which killed Iranian General Soleimani violated the U.N. charter

She said that the US had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify the strike

She is calling for accountability for targeted killings by armed drones, like those used in the US strike

President Trump had authorized the strike against Soleimani months beforehand

Soleimani was said to have been behind numerous attacks against Americans

On December 27, 2019, one attack killed a US contractor and left four servicemen dead at an Iraqi military base

The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday.



Source

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...-strike-Irans-Soleimani-unlawful-killing.html