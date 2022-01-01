What's new

UN selects Pakistan as global ‘FORESTRY CHAMPION’ FROM ASIA-PACIFIC.

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
I have heard from people how parts of deforested KP are turning green and miles after miles of completely deforested areas look like thick jungle again. Great job that needs to be replicated in other parts of Pakistan especially Karachi. Billion tree tsunami despite all the efforts of Pakistan's enemy especially Patwaris is starting to pay dividends.


UNEP selects Pakistan as global 'Forestry Champion' from Asia-Pacific

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has selected Pakistan as a global 'Forestry Champion' from the whole Asia-Pacific region, ARY
