Already addressed:







Just look at this statement:



The council condemned the violence and called for humanitarian aid workers to be able to reach those in need in Rakhine state.



.....um ok? Myanmar agrees with that. Myanmar hates the ARSA-induced violence too and yes humanitarian workers should be allowed to reach them when possible and situation stabilises for it.



Basically each side can continue to point to other side as the "violent" one (does UNSC assign any ownership of it?) and that humanitarian workers ought to reach there (fully subservient to MM sovereignty).



UNSC already knows clearly China and Russia will veto anything that labels Myanmar as any one-sided perpetrator requiring any kind of sanction. This was probably exactly what was discussed before this vote, so that there is a statement everyone can agree upon (including MM - who's case represented by China and Russia). Hence watered down waffle that has no bearable action on MM, which will now continue at its pace while heeding this statement under whatever interpretation.....because a) its not called out as the sole perpetrator and b) no specific sanctions or even censure of MM as an actor in this....but just generalised "violence"...needing "humanitarian" response asap.







It doesn't.







Also didn't label/assign Myanmar state/army as exclusive perpetrator. His words matter zero too unless UNSC brings sanctions or assigns peacekeepers etc...esp on basis of Myanmar being labelled as such. None of which happened....and none of it will happen.



1 million Rohingya moved to BD, end of story. Will there be more to come? let's see.

Click to expand...