UN rights boss signals she may move on Xinjiang without China nod















Summary

Bachelet has sought access to Xinjiang for nearly 3 years

Says her office is assessing alleged abuses while negotiating

Has previously initiated probes without a country's invitation

"It is time for her to act," says Ken Roth, Human Rights Watch

