That cyclone would not have been deadliest if we were not part of a colonial apartheid state of that time.Those ruling colonial elite didn't even bothered to give any radio warning about the impending disaster.After the disaster they downplayed the magnitude and showed total callousness and apathy.Not a single political leader came from the western wing.Not a single helicopter were provided from our(?) air force to conduct the rescue operation.Fortunately American and British force used their helicopter to do the work .That was the month of Ramadan and our so called president toured the affected areas 10 days later in a state of drunkenness.See our(?) president inspecting his destitute subject in a hurry.