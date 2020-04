At least now we know from where these orders to allow Feminism and other fahisha in our society are coming from; the 'benevolent' UN. Yes, the UN that can't resolve more pressing issues like holding Israel to account for its genocide in Palestine, India for it's current ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris through deliberate demographic alteration, nor bringing to account the criminal instigators of the Iraq war (Bush, Cheney, Tony Blair), etc.This article is from 2018However, since around 2018 we have seen the rise in following social trends within Pakistan:- Feminist/Womens march- Open demands for sexually carefree and lewd behavior- Promotion of said behavior in TV dramas, movies, music, news anchors, etc.- Push for and uptick in promotion of Homosexual LGBTQ+ agenda- Attack on family valuesWhy is the UN more concerned about repealing laws that prohibit zina (premarital/extramarital sexual relations) within Pakistan?What have the laws prohibiting premarital/extramarital sex in Pakistan have to do with ending the massacre of innocents in Palestine, Yemen, Kashmir, Afghanistan, etc?Answer:It is simple: the UN is just a another front for promoting Dajjalite culture under the guise of charity and peace.The losers are the ones readily accepting this sugar-coated poison. At least now we know why such openly anti-Pakistan movements and organizations are being allowed by our leaders to flourish within the country.And to think that Pakistani troops are deployed under the flags of this Dajjalite organization on "peace keeping" missions while its workers promote Dajjalite ideologies like Feminism to impoverished communities across the world; very similar to the early Colonial Christian missionaries with food in one hand and the bible in the other force converting the colonized "Savages" to the White man's ways after having beaten and subjugated them in the first place.The Colonists never left, they just changed their strategy. Oh Muslims, how you have been fooled