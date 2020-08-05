/ Register

UN: North Korea may be capable of putting nuclear devices on ballistic missiles

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by PeaceGen, Aug 5, 2020 at 9:01 AM.

    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    1. UN: North Korea may be capable of putting nuclear devices on ballistic missiles ABC News
    2. North Korea has likely developed mini nukes to fit into warheads of ballistic missiles: report Fox News
    3. North Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices,, U.N. report says Reuters
    4. North Korea's work on nuclear weapons includes 'miniaturized' devices, UN report says CNN
    5. New North Korea ICBM Report Suggests Pyongyang Can Hit U.S. With Nukes Newsweek
    Local : 2020-08-05(Wednesday) 03:57:50
    well, this proves to me that there is little to no advantage to negotiations with dictators.

    feel free to prove me wrong.
     
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    About time NK has the capability to nuclear-armed its ballistic missiles. All hail to Chairman Kim!
     
