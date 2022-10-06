What's new

UN Human Rights Council voted against holding a debate on China's Xinjiang, quashing a draft decision by Western nations

Top UN rights body rejects Xinjiang debate​

Published October 6, 2022 9:12pm

GENEVA — The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against holding a debate on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, quashing a draft decision by Western nations.

Following intense lobbying by Beijing, countries on the 47-member council in Geneva voted 19-17 against the move. Eleven countries abstained in the vote on whether to discuss allegations of crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region of China.

