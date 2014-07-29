What's new

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly will be convening this week to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's military offensive in the disputed territory.

In a statement by the General Assembly's President Volkan Bozkir on Twitter, the meeting on Thursday will address "the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories", as Israel continues to intensify its offensive on Gaza, placing the lives of countless civilians in jeopardy.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the past week, a figure that includes 59 children and 35 women.

Over 1300 civilians have also been injured, while buildings and public infrastructure has been damaged in Israeli strikes.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Even after a third United Nations Security Council emergency meeting this week, as the situation intensified in Gaza, there was no concrete outcome after the United States blocked a resolution to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
 
Till then, Israel has free hand to kill as many as they can. Later, the condemnation will come whereby Zionist State will again spit in the face of UN while their supporter US will remain silent along with many supremacists spending every penny for the crusade. People around the globe will continue reading statements & champions of HR & Democracy will be having a vile smile for killings of Palestinians.

Someone said in anger that it should have been a white person or at-least Israel as whole at receiving end to see how these heads moves.
 
