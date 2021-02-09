UN Envoy ‘Extremely Concerned’ about Renewed Houthi Hostilities in Marib Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 17:45

United Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths. (Getty Images)Asharq Al-AwsatUnited Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, expressed on Tuesday his deep concern over the renewed hostilities by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in the Marib region.In a tweet, he said he was “extremely concerned” about the resumption of hostilities in the governorate, “especially at a time of renewed diplomatic momentum to end the war in Yemen and resume the political process.”“A negotiated political settlement that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people is the only sustainable solution to end this conflict,” he stressed.