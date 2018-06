EPIC MOMENT: U.N. stunned, Palestinian delegates in shock, as UN Watch brings surprise guest speaker—Palestinian Mosab Hassan Yousef—to expose PLO lies. Watch heads turn & eyes bulge!

Statement by United Nations Watch ​

36th Session of the U.N. Human Rights Council​

Delivered by Mosab Hassan Yousef​

Thank you, Mr. President.I take the floor on behalf of UN Watch.My name is Mosab Hassan Yousef. I grew up in Ramallah as a member of Hamas.I address my words to the Palestinian Authority, which claims to be the “sole legitimate representative” of the Palestinian people.I ask: where does your legitimacy come from?The Palestinian people did not elect you, and they did not appoint you to represent them.You are self-appointed.Your accountability is not to your own people. This is evidenced by your total violation of their human rights.In fact, the Palestinian individual and their human development is the least of your concerns.You kidnap Palestinian students from campus and torture them in your jails. You torture your political rivals. The suffering of the Palestinian people is the outcome of your selfish political interests. You are the greatest enemy of the Palestinian people.If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame. Take responsibility for the outcome of your own actions.You fan the flames of conflict to maintain your abusive power.Finally, you use this platform to mislead the international community, and to mislead Palestinian society, to believe that Israel is responsible for the problems you create.Thank you.