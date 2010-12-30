UN considering $8 billion for Afghanistan’s economy in 2022 - The Khaama Press News Agency The largest online news service for Afghanistan

Officials of the United Nations have said that they are busy considering the resumption of the economy of Afghanistan and for that, the UN will allocate a package of $8 billion.The amount of money that is supposed to be given to Afghanistan in 2022 will be spent to deliver various services in the war-torn country.The package is aimed at providing healthy food for children in schools, creating job opportunities, paying off electricity debts of Afghanistan to central Asian countries, and rebuilding governance beyond humanitarian aids in the country.Deputy of UN Secretary-General’s special representative to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakabrov said that they do not want to turn to an alternative government in Afghanistan and added that Afghan people need dignity and hope.He said that it is important for the international community to support them so the gains of the past two decades are preserved in Afghanistan.It comes after the UN had estimated that over half of the population of Afghanistan is starving as foreign aids are stalled and people are suffering from vas unemployment.