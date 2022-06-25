UN condemns US abortion decision​

Apollon said: What about when the women was raped? Nobody can expect a women to carry a child created through one of worst kinds of crime Click to expand...

SCOTUS rolled back Roe v Wade is a lot more than just Abortion.In fact, if anything, Abortion is probably the least affected because you will always have liberal state that allow them, and you usually don't do it after it is too late (like 30 + weeks in) which mean abortion for American is probably just a bus ticket away, and I am pretty sure there are pro-right group that are more than happy to pay for those ticket and send someone who live in the red state do an abortion on one of those blue state.The problem is not about abortion, the problem, as Justice Robert put it, is how Roe v Wade being rolled over. Roe v Wade is a court case that has already been judged and affirmed. Which in legal term, that's a precedent. What SCOTUS effectively doing is they can overturn a precedent WITHOUT Prejudice, which mean without condition and you don't send it back to lower court and retried the case. That mean they can do it as long as you have 5/4 verdict. That give SCOTUS a whole lot of power to overturn just about anything. 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, 5th amendment, 19th amendment and so on, all have precedent case (like Miranda right with 5th amendment issue) all those can now overturn without going back to lower court. And Justice Thomas already opined that he want SCOTUS to look at other civil right issue.Man, this is scary time ahead.In US, this is not exempted unless state exempted it, in fact, state will grant visitation right or even custody right to the rapist that cause the pregnancy