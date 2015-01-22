What's new

UN condemns Myanmar monk Wirathu's 'sexist' comments

Dalit

Dalit

_80408012_80435430.jpg

Wirathu spoke at a rally where he criticised the UN and personally attacked the UN envoy

The UN human rights chief has called on Myanmar to condemn a Buddhist nationalist monk for calling a UN special envoy a "bitch" and a "whore".

UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Ashin Wirathu's comments amounted to "incitement to hatred".

The comments related to South Korean envoy Yanghee Lee, who was in Myanmar last week to address the plight of its Muslim minority.

Wirathu spent almost a decade in jail for inciting anti-Muslim violence.

The monk is a leader of the 969 movement, which says Myanmar should remain a Buddhist country and calls for restrictions and boycotts on Muslims.

Mr Zeid called the language "sexist" and "insulting".

"I call on religious and political leaders in Myanmar to unequivocally condemn all forms of incitement to hatred including this abhorrent public personal attack," Mr Zeid said in a statement.

'Systematic discrimination'

Since the end of military rule in Myanmar, also known as Burma, in 2011, Buddhist nationalism, largely led by monks including Wirathu, has been energised.

In 2012, scores of people died and thousands were left homeless after violence broke out between Buddhists and Muslims in Rakhine state, mostly from the Rohingya minority. Anti-Muslim violence has flared several times since then.

The UN says the Rohingya are being persecuted, and last week passed a resolution calling on Myanmar to give them citizenship.

_80408906_6913e6e5-1ce2-4d31-aa91-171dc132e227.jpg

Yanghee Lee said displaced Rohingya were living in "abysmal" conditions in refugee camps

Ms Lee, who was on a 10-day trip to the South East Asian country, said the Rohingya faced systematic discrimination.

She criticised draft legislation, proposed by a coalition of nationalist Buddhist monks, that includes curbs on interfaith marriage and religious conversions.

Last Friday, Wirathu spoke at a public rally where he criticised the UN interference and personally attacked Ms Lee, according to local media.

"We have explained about the race protection law, but the bitch criticised the laws without studying them properly," he said from the stage to the crowd.

"Don't assume that you are a respectable person because of your position. For us, you are a whore."

In his statement, Mr Zeid said instead of focussing on people, leaders should address the substance of the concerns raised by the special envoy.

On Wednesday, Myanmar's government said it was investigating the speech.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher in Yangon said monks are a powerful political lobby in Myanmar.

With a general election this year the question now is which leaders will speak up and risk Wirathu and the monks turning on them, he adds.

Source: BBC News - UN condemns Myanmar monk Wirathu's 'sexist' comments
 
BDforever

BDforever

a religious figure is calling a woman whore or bitch ... way to go lol
@Aung Zaya
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

BDforever said:
a religious figure is calling a woman whore or bitch ... way to go lol
@Aung Zaya
Pathetic to come out of a religious figure.. Rightfully condemnable.. But the rhetoric is against the Rohingya in particular not the whole Muslim community in Myanmar.. Thats a misinterpretation i feel

mujhaidind said:
Christians and Muslims need to unite to accelerate death of these fake man-made Indic religions.
There is no difference from this radical monk to retards like you
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

Gibbs said:
Pathetic to come out of a religious figure.. Rightfully condemnable.. But the rhetoric is against the Rohingya in particular not the whole Muslim community in Myanmar.. Thats a misinterpretation i feel
And that community makes 90% of Muslim population.
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

قناص said:
And that community makes 90% of Muslim population.
Actually thats not true.. Rohingya numbers amount to 800,000 in Myanmar out of a total population of 2.2 million Muslim's in that country.. So even if we count them to a million still does not constitute 90%

While not condoning the violence unleashed upon these poor people, The reasons are not just simply religious as some may try to portray.. There are issues of land rights, economics and illegal immigration.. So it's incorrect to say that the prosecution is against Muslims rather it's a mix of ethno religious and geo political issues
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

Gibbs said:
Actually thats not true.. Rohingya numbers amount to 800,000 in Myanmar out of a total population of 2.2 million Muslim's in that country.. So even if we count them to a million still does not constitute 90%

While not condoning the violence unleashed upon these poor people, The reasons are not just simply religious as some may try to portray.. There are issues of land rights, economics and illegal immigration.. So it's incorrect to say that the prosecution is against Muslims rather it's a mix of ethno religious and geo political issues
Well 800000 is an unverified figure which can not be trusted because no neutral source has complete access to them.
 
P

punit

mujhaidind said:
Christians and Muslims need to unite to accelerate death of these fake man-made Indic religions.
when are you going to explode as a Suicide Bomber !

Gibbs said:
Pathetic to come out of a religious figure.. Rightfully condemnable.. But the rhetoric is against the Rohingya in particular not the whole Muslim community in Myanmar.. Thats a misinterpretation i feel



There is no difference from this radical monk to retards like you
send the so called monk to Bodh Gaya to re learn Buddhism.
 
SarthakGanguly

SarthakGanguly

punit said:
so called monk to Bodh Gaya to re learn Buddhism.
I guess you hear about him for the first time. His previous quotes about Islam are far more infamous.

He is a warrior monk - Buddhism's middle path philosophy allows for self defence to be more on the active side than passive. One reason why the Orient had remained largely unconquered for centuries.

All Myanmarese are touchy about the Rohingya issue, and quite rightfully so. His choice of words was bad though. Should have kept quiet and mumbled whatever he intended to in silence.

Gibbs said:
Pathetic to come out of a religious figure.. Rightfully condemnable.. But the rhetoric is against the Rohingya in particular not the whole Muslim community in Myanmar.. Thats a misinterpretation i feel



There is no difference from this radical monk to retards like you
Actually, folks like these monks don't fall from the sky. These are the natural and often perfect response to the IS fanatics.
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

قناص said:
Well 800000 is an unverified figure which can not be trusted because no neutral source has complete access to them.
Even if that is a conservative figure (I have yet to see anything thing else from a valid source).. and we add another 500,000 which is quite unlikely.. Still they wouldn't constitute to 90% of Muslim population in that country.

Over exaggeration does not help a viable discussion
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

SarthakGanguly said:
Actually, folks like these monks don't fall from the sky. These are the natural and often perfect response to the IS fanatics.
I agree in part at most times these fringe outfits pop up in reactive response.. There are some legitimate reasons for the masses to have a reason to follow their rhetoric, Which certainly feeds in to those fears.. Same thing happened in Sri Lanka

The best is for main stream Buddhist and Muslim communities to have a open dialog and isolate extremism emanating from both sides
 
P

punit

SarthakGanguly said:
I guess you hear about him for the first time. His previous quotes about Islam are far more infamous.

He is a warrior monk - Buddhism's middle path philosophy allows for self defence to be more on the avtive side than passive. One reason why the Orient had remained largely unconquered for centuries.

All Myanmarese are touchy about the Rohingya issue, and quite rightfully so. His choice of words was bad though. Should have kept quiet and mumbled whatever he intended to in silence.


Actually, folks like these monks don't fall from the sky. These are the natural and often perfect response to the IS fanatics.
really! regarding self defense its ironical that Enlightened Buddhists of Indian Subcontinent surrendered so meekly to Western Invaders and also accepted their religion without much fuss. but the Backward traditional Hindus divided by cast ism resisted the influx every time.
 

