UN - Child Abuse report of the US-proxy terrorist organizations

> The UN has released its 2021 Children and Armed Conflict report. According to the report, out of 1,296 children forcibly detained across Syria in 2021, 221 were forcibly detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and 220 by the YPG/YPJ/PKK and used in armed conflicts.

> UN Syria rapporteur: Children are used in conflicts and deprived of their freedom. The SDG, YPG, YPJ and PKK continue to drag children into conflicts, do not prevent their abuse, and continue to deprive them of their freedom and international children justice standards.

> It was pointed out that there was an increase of more than 20% in child abduction and sexual abuse incidents by SDF, YPG,PKK and YPJ terrorist organizations in 2021. YPG-PKK attacked 12 schools and hospitals in 2021, closed 12 schools and allocated them for military purposes.

> In the report, it was noted that the derivative of the terror organization "Internal Security Forces", which is a branch of the YPG/PKK and founded by the USA, employed 24 children in 2021, and that this so-called security force added 2 children to its armed staff in 2021.

> It was stated that the YPG/PKK terrorist organization using the name Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the USA and other Western countries, killed 55 children, and the "Internal Security Forces" affiliated with the same organization killed 18 children in 2021.

> The YPG-PKK-YPJ terrorist organization's recruitment of children to its armed forces,deprivation of their freedom and abuse have been brought to the light by international platforms &the UN,for many years.

> Numbers in the UN report is thought to be far below the actual number.

Report:

Secretary-General Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict – Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

childrenandarmedconflict.un.org childrenandarmedconflict.un.org

