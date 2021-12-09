What's new

UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,289
-4
15,261
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing
  • Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend
  • France has no plans to join the diplomatic boycott led by the US which so far includes Australia, Britain and Canada
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, despite a diplomatic boycott of the Games by the US and several other countries.
“The secretary general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.
www.scmp.com

UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing

Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,179
-7
4,622
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Ofcourse he has to ignore it bro because UN is a the world government body it can't be caught up in silly rivalry politics
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom