UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing
“The secretary general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.
- Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend
- France has no plans to join the diplomatic boycott led by the US which so far includes Australia, Britain and Canada
Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend.
