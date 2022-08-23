What's new

UN chief calls for calm in Pakistan, reduction of tensions & rule of law

UN chief calls for calm in Pakistan, reduction of tensions & rule of law​


UNITED NATIONS, Aug 22 (APP): Amid government-opposition tensions in Pakistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called for calm, de-escalation of tensions and respect for rule of law.

The Secretary-General is aware of the charges brought against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and emphasizes the need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“He (UN chief) urges calm, lowering of tensions, and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the spokesman added.

The UN chief returned to New York over the weekend from a trip to Europe.

 

