UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

Atlas said: Don't be over excited. If UN want to poke noes that surely isn't good thing. Bangladesh is doing well in every section now why such interfere of UN ?



Is it actually UN or pressure from USA alliance to force Bangladesh to join their block instead of Chinese block?



Bangladesh will be very very crucial if any war triggers at South China sea.



The bay of Bengal is very important for both China and westerns.



Now I am convinced that the AlJajeera report was a part of conspiracy against Bangladesh using sophisticated technology.



I saw many Bangladeshi are troling in FB by considering AlJajeera as gospel.



I am convinced now that the real enemy of Bangladesh is its own freak population .



However in the end unwanted interfere of UN will just create problem in Bangladesh, and in order to survive it can choose military rule like Myanmar. Well in order to save Bangladesh from conspiracy military have this right to do so.



Ps : Anyone can beat me now , as I opposed the lovers of democracy! So beat me and practice pure democracy.



But I will stick on my position and that is entire AlJajeera report was a conspiracy against Bangladesh armed forces aka Bangladesh herself. Click to expand...

Black_cats said: It’s all because of ISPR’s irresponsible statement that the surveillance equipment was meant for a UN peace keeping mission. Here UN just ruled that out and indicated Bangladesh doesn’t use any such equipment at the UN peace keeping mission and asked for investigation. Click to expand...

We can’t just ignore Aziz and his families sins, Save Bangladesh? From what? UN will not intervene militarily. Aziz has disgraced the military, there’s no turning from that. Hasina has employed aziz in chief position skipping a couple of senior generals THERES no way around it. It’s funny how you’re falling into this conspiracy theory crowd.i was convinced after I saw tasneem Khalil in the video. He investigated Quader and wrote for netra a couple of years ago. Govt could ignore netra but aljazeera is a bigger force.govt first denies buying Israeli stuff then admits to buying surveillance for UN... they’re getting caught in their own web of lies.Unless govt can be transparent about Aziz’s brothers and him and defend itself with evidence... there’s no chance of winning over public.As far as this fiasco goes... this will not last, everyone will forget or ignore as usual, nobody wants to ruin their lives. People would rather immigrate elsewhere thanrisk losing everything in bd because they protested against the govt.Fucked up big time. 100% on aziz’s orderI remember an army friend telling me about his brother who was moving with a convoy from somewhere towards Dhaka, his brother decided to change predetermined routes because of traffic jam but by the time he was near Dhaka they stopped him and took him to cantonment thinking he was involved in coup attempt. There’s no trust within the army itself