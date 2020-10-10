What's new

UN body terms Pakistan’s fight against locust imitable

P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
474
1
818
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UN body terms Pakistan’s fight against locust imitable




ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in culminating crop-eating pests that could cause multi billion dollars of losses to the agriculture economy.

FAO Representative in Pakistan Minà Dowlatchahi hailed the country for getting out of the tremendous challenge in a short time.

“We can learn from Pakistan's good practices in the fight against locusts,” Dowlatchahi, addressing a ceremony at the National Locust Control Centre.

Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam said Pakistan has overcome the challenge of locusts.

“The provincial governments and the institutions stood up to the challenge,” said Imam. “Their coordinated efforts as well as the help of villagers helped in confronting the crop munching pests.”

The country, being a locust migratory route, has breeding grounds for both summer and spring grasshoppers. It came under attack in June last year following the start of climate change-induced international locust crisis in 2018 from the southern Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter bordering Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Pakistan was expected to lose multi billion dollars of crops during the summer season in case locusts destroy 75 percent of the standing crops.

FAO earlier said the locusts might have caused financial loss worth $3.7 billion in the agriculture sector that contributes 18.9 percent to GDP and absorbs 42.3 percent of the labour force.

Independent estimates said the loss would have been $2.9 billion if 25 percent of the crops were damaged, and the losses would have been around $5.8 billion in case of locust attack on half of the fields.

Locust swarms, in the recent past, affected large swaths of agricultural lands across the country, compelling the government to declare national emergency to respond in controlling the insects that destroy crops.

The UN agency said 38 percent of agriculture fields in Pakistan are breeding grounds for the insects. Out of which 60 percent locusts breed in Balochistan alone, followed by Sindh (25pc), and Punjab (15pc).

Food security minister said the efforts proved true that Pakistan has the capability to meet any challenge.

National Locust Control Centre Chief Coordinator Moazzam Ejaz said the challenge of locusts has been overcome.

“Pakistan has developed the capacity and capability to more effectively cope with the locusts in future,” he said. “All the institutions including the provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority worked in close coordination to eradicate the crop munching pests.”

www.thenews.com.pk

UN body terms Pakistan’s fight against locust imitable

ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in culminating crop-eating pests that could cause multi billion dollars of losses...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan road to success continues. First world was surprised by our success against COVID and now Locusts. Meanwhile our much touted neighbour has failed in both.
This is what harmony and warm understanding with mutual respect among army and government can achieve.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,904
-36
1,981
Country
India
Location
India
Patriot forever said:
UN body terms Pakistan’s fight against locust imitable




ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in culminating crop-eating pests that could cause multi billion dollars of losses to the agriculture economy.

FAO Representative in Pakistan Minà Dowlatchahi hailed the country for getting out of the tremendous challenge in a short time.

“We can learn from Pakistan's good practices in the fight against locusts,” Dowlatchahi, addressing a ceremony at the National Locust Control Centre.

Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam said Pakistan has overcome the challenge of locusts.

“The provincial governments and the institutions stood up to the challenge,” said Imam. “Their coordinated efforts as well as the help of villagers helped in confronting the crop munching pests.”

The country, being a locust migratory route, has breeding grounds for both summer and spring grasshoppers. It came under attack in June last year following the start of climate change-induced international locust crisis in 2018 from the southern Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter bordering Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Pakistan was expected to lose multi billion dollars of crops during the summer season in case locusts destroy 75 percent of the standing crops.

FAO earlier said the locusts might have caused financial loss worth $3.7 billion in the agriculture sector that contributes 18.9 percent to GDP and absorbs 42.3 percent of the labour force.

Independent estimates said the loss would have been $2.9 billion if 25 percent of the crops were damaged, and the losses would have been around $5.8 billion in case of locust attack on half of the fields.

Locust swarms, in the recent past, affected large swaths of agricultural lands across the country, compelling the government to declare national emergency to respond in controlling the insects that destroy crops.

The UN agency said 38 percent of agriculture fields in Pakistan are breeding grounds for the insects. Out of which 60 percent locusts breed in Balochistan alone, followed by Sindh (25pc), and Punjab (15pc).

Food security minister said the efforts proved true that Pakistan has the capability to meet any challenge.

National Locust Control Centre Chief Coordinator Moazzam Ejaz said the challenge of locusts has been overcome.

“Pakistan has developed the capacity and capability to more effectively cope with the locusts in future,” he said. “All the institutions including the provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority worked in close coordination to eradicate the crop munching pests.”

www.thenews.com.pk

UN body terms Pakistan’s fight against locust imitable

ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in culminating crop-eating pests that could cause multi billion dollars of losses...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan road to success continues. First world was surprised by our success against COVID and now Locusts. Meanwhile our much touted neighbour has failed in both.
This is what harmony and warm understanding with mutual respect among army and government can achieve.
Click to expand...
Don't locusts pass Pakistan to reach India?
 
Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
236
0
153
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Protest_again said:
Don't locusts pass Pakistan to reach India?
Click to expand...
Not all some stay in Pakistan some move into india... and those that stay are also in millions so getting rid of them is also huge task
Protest_again said:
So if it is circular, then can you claim that you won? Also what is this about?

Country faces no locust threat — until December, says minister
Click to expand...
It is circular but it doesn't have a specific pattern tbh... they came in Pakistan and a part of that went to India and it can return to Pakistan so no specific pattern...

And should have read the article it clearly mentions there is no imminent threat now until December and the swarm that came before was dealt with...
 
Last edited:
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,968
0
3,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Faqir of ipi said:
Not all some stay in Pakistan some move into india... and those that stay are also in millions so getting rid of them is also huge task
Click to expand...

na bhi, to them its a huge conspiracy. Since, locusts aren't treated well in Pakistan they opt in to migrate to India for better living conditions. And those who stay in Pakistan are given some kind of special training to fight or spy for Pakistan.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
15,971
7
18,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I remember the time when Pakistan was only famous for being the most dangerous country of the world, now the world bodies are recognizing Pakistan's fight be it against corona, locust or global warming terming it as imitable. I hope and pray the trend continues while this pathetic opposition dies in the grave it believes is digging for others.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,064
14
9,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Awan68 said:
@fitpOsitive
Click to expand...
These locusts are not a new things. Local officials of Balochistan were dealing with it since ages.
But then, like 10000s of other issues, we started to ignore these guys and locust problem all together.
You can fool UN, USA, but not people like me. Iran's and Pakistans ignorance made this problem a cancer, and then we solved it.. Wow, we are heros.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top