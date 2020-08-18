UN-backed court: Hezbollah leadership not involved in Hariri murder August 18, 2020 at 12:21 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Lebanon, Middle East, News, UN Rafic Hariri, Lebanese business tycoon and the Prime Minister of Lebanon from 1992 to 1998. He was assassinated on 14 February 2005 in Beirut, Lebanon [Wikipedia] August 18, 2020 at 12:21 pm Mr. Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement,” said Judge David Re, reading a summary of the court’s 2,600 page decision. However, according to the Jerusalem Post, the tribunal will likely convict three senior Hezbollah members – one of whom is deceased, and acquit two other Hezbollah officials. The paper named the men as Salim Ayyash, Hussein Hassab Oneissi and Mustafa Amine Badreddine. Yesterday, Hariri’s son Bahaa called on the Lebanese people to exercise restraint and avoid angry reactions following the court’s ruling.