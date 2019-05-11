UN adopts resolution on Rohingya return from Bangladesh

Sorry but your same old muslim separatism won't work here. Rakhine state is not Palestine nor Kashmir. Rakhine state belongs to Buddhists and is part of Myanmar.



Rohingyas are like Chinese migrants who are living in Malaysia. They were brought by the British into Myanmar for cultivation purpose.



But yes Rohingyas deserve to be rightful citizen of Myanmar just like the Chinese Malaysian but no separatism please because Rakhine state is our land and majority of the people in Rakhine(Around 70% are Buddhist).