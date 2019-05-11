What's new

UN adopts resolution on Rohingya return from Bangladesh

The United Nations on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging Myanmar for the solution to the Rohingya crisis, with nine countries, including China and Russia, opposing it and 31 countries, including India and Japan, abstaining from casting vote on the matter.

The Bangladesh side described it as ‘a major achievement’ while experts believe that there is little significance of the resolution.

Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Philippines, Belarus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar also voted against the resolution which was adopted with support from 131 member-countries at the 75th session of the Third Committee of the global body.

The 31 countries that did not back the resolution also include Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Kenya and Zimbabwe, according to UN documents.

Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN in New York headquarters Rabab Fatima described the adoption as ‘a very strong mandate’.

‘The adoption of the resolution was a major achievement given its timing and constraints of the pandemic situation,’ she told New Age.

However, former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain said that the adoption of this resolution brought no substantive progress as the voting took place following an old pattern as China and Russia opposed identical resolutions in the past too.

‘This pattern may continue unless any broad engagement is made,’ he told New Age over phone.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has recently said that the government was in a process of engaging China, India, Japan, Australia and ASEAN countries for a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis with sending them back to Rakhine of Myanmar.

Australia and only three of the 10 ASEAN member countries — Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia — supported the resolution, UN documents show.

Member-states of the OIC and the EU co-tabled the resolution that received sponsorship from 104 member-states, demonstrating strong and unified support in favour of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, who continue to suffer from human rights violations in Myanmar, the Bangladesh permanent mission at the UN headquarters said in a press release.

The resolution asked Myanmar to take specific actions, including granting the minority Rohingya people citizenship, ensuring safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homes by creating a conducive environment, including through confidence-building measures such as addressing justice and accountability.

The resolution received significant cross-regional backing, with co-sponsorship from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and some key ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Before placing the resolution for voting, Germany’s permanent representative on behalf of the EU and the Saudi permanent representative on behalf of the OIC made statements in support of the resolution.

They hoped that the resolution would help address the longstanding plight of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities by ensuring their basic human rights to return to their homes in safety, security and dignity, and would also help Myanmar overcome the challenges it faces in its democratic transition.

They called on Myanmar to take urgent actions to address the citizenship issue of the Rohingya minorities.

Two attempts for launching the repatriation of Rohingya people failed in 2019 as not a single member of the community showed up to return to Rakhine citing absence of conducive environment and unwillingness of the military-controlled Myanmar to address the root causes of their forced displacement from the country.

Some 8,60,000 Rohingyas, mostly women, children and aged people, entered Bangladesh fleeing unbridled murder, arson and rape during ‘security operations’ by the Myanmar military in Rakhine, what the United Nations denounced as ethnic cleansing and genocide, beginning from August 25, 2017.

The latest Rohingya influx has taken the number of undocumented Myanmar nationals and registered refugees from that country in Bangladesh to over 1.1 million, according to estimates by UN agencies and Bangladesh foreign ministry.

A lawsuit is pending with the International Court of Justice at The Hague on the allegations that the military-controlled Myanmar government was responsible for genocide against the minority Rohingya people.

Bangladesh would continue to seek a peaceful solution to this crisis with safe and dignified return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar, Rabab Fatima added.

Source- https://www.newagebd.net/article/122021/un-adopts-resolution-for-solving-rohingya-crisis
 
There was a dynasty called chandra dynasty which ruled arakan region which belongs to present day rohingyas. The records of that dynasty goes back as far as 200 AD showing that these people have been in arakan since 2000 years if not more, its a petty that these very same people are being considered as ''bengali migrants'' by myanmar govt, the whole area should be separated, made a state and given to rohingya people which they fully deserve.

regards
 
W.11 said:
There was a dynasty called chandra dynasty which ruled arakan region which belongs to present day rohingyas. The records of that dynasty goes back as far as 200 AD showing that these people have been in arakan since 2000 years if not more, its a petty that these very same people are being considered as ''bengali migrants'' by myanmar govt, the whole area should be separated, made a state and given to rohingya people which they fully deserve.

regards
Sorry but your same old muslim separatism won't work here. Rakhine state is not Palestine nor Kashmir. Rakhine state belongs to Buddhists and is part of Myanmar.

Rohingyas are like Chinese migrants who are living in Malaysia. They were brought by the British into Myanmar for cultivation purpose.

But yes Rohingyas deserve to be rightful citizen of Myanmar just like the Chinese Malaysian but no separatism please because Rakhine state is our land and majority of the people in Rakhine(Around 70% are Buddhist).
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Sorry but your same old muslim separatism won't work here. Rakhine state is not Palestine nor Kashmir. Rakhine state belongs to Buddhists and is part of Myanmar.

Rohingyas are like Chinese migrants who are living in Malaysia. They were brought by the British into Myanmar for cultivation purpose.

But yes Rohingyas deserve to be rightful citizen of Myanmar just like the Chinese Malaysian but no separatism please because Rakhine state is our land and majority of the people in Rakhine(Around 70% are Buddhist).
Rohingya state should be carved out of Buddhist territory. These cowards have been routed throuhgout history and are only acting tough because the Muslims are unable to fight back. Someone, preferably BD, needs to arm the Rohingya so they can protect themselves against these buddhist extremists.
 
Microsoft said:
Rohingya state should be carved out of Buddhist territory. These cowards have been routed throuhgout history and are only acting tough because the Muslims are unable to fight back. Someone, preferably BD, needs to arm the Rohingya so they can protect themselves against these buddhist extremists.
Why? Why don't you leave us alone? Why do you always have to snatch lands of non muslims?
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Sorry but your same old muslim separatism won't work here. Rakhine state is not Palestine nor Kashmir. Rakhine state belongs to Buddhists and is part of Myanmar.

Rohingyas are like Chinese migrants who are living in Malaysia. They were brought by the British into Myanmar for cultivation purpose.

But yes Rohingyas deserve to be rightful citizen of Myanmar just like the Chinese Malaysian but no separatism please because Rakhine state is our land and majority of the people in Rakhine(Around 70% are Buddhist).
Give it time. You so called peaceful Buddhists who are just rapists and murderer will not go unpunished.
 
So it is clear that China is still in the side of Myanmar. @DalalErMaNodi @UKBengali

It will be weird if you guys still insist to buy J10, better wait for KFX/IFX inshaAllah in 2026.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let's hear from Myanmar side over this resolution:



By The Irrawaddy 20 November 2020


Burma

Myanmar Condemns UN Rohingya Resolution
1605890933471.png


Myanmar has condemned a United Nations draft resolution on human rights for the Rohingya, backed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union, saying it is “intrusive” and “politically motivated”.

However, a majority of UN members – 131 countries – supported the resolution and the General Assembly approved it on Wednesday. Eight countries supported Myanmar and 31 abstained.

According to Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s permanent representative to the UN, said the assembly’s “adoption of the discriminatory draft resolution demonstrates the failure to uphold the principle of sovereign equality of nations, undermining impartiality and fairness, and application of double standards”.

The UN said the General Assembly expressed “grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations by the military and security forces, as well as violations of international humanitarian law in Myanmar against Rohingya and other minorities, notably in Kachin, Rakhine, southern Chin and Shan states”.

Following the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’s (ARSA) attacks on border police outposts in Oct. 2016 and Aug. 2017 in northern Rakhine State, the military responded with “clearance operations”, which prompted more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. Their repatriation has been planned since 2018 but never implemented and no Rohingya have chosen to return officially through the government’s repatriation program, which has been suspended because of COVID-19.

The UN said: “Among the abuses are those involving arbitrary arrests, deaths in detention, torture, deliberate killing and maiming of children, recruitment and use of children for forced labour, indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, the burning of homes and the forced displacement of over 860,000 Rohingya and other minorities to Bangladesh.”

The United States, Canada and Germany co-sponsored the resolution and urged Myanmar to cooperate with the United Nations human rights mechanisms formed since 2017, including the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar and Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews, and to grant them access and assistance.

Germany, which represents the EU, said: “The humanitarian situation has not improved in recent years”, citing ongoing conflict in Rakhine State.

Coronavirus has exacerbated the situation, the German statement said. It added that the EU hopes “the draft will facilitate a solution for the Rohingya [and] sends a message of hope: the world doesn’t forget you, Rohingya people”.

U Kyaw Moe Tun said the text is “politically motivated”, “one-sided and barely reflects Myanmar’s efforts and initiatives to address the challenges, and to lay a firm foundation for lasting peace and prosperity”.

He added the sponsors of the resolution “conveniently ignore” attacks by ARSA and the Arakan Army. He denounced “illegitimate” pressure exerted on Myanmar which “fanned the flames” of conflict.

Myanmar formed its Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) in 2018 to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Rakhine State.

In January, ICOE submitted its final report denying the security operations had genocidal intent. But the report admitted, “war crimes, serious human rights violations and violations of domestic law took place”.

The report stated that crimes occurred including mass killings of Rohingya and the burning of abandoned Muslim villages, which were allegedly committed by the security forces.

Myanmar is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by The Gambia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague alleging genocide against the Rohingya.

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi defended the country against the charges last December. As the ICJ’s rulings are not binding, rights groups are pursuing an alternative approach by attempting to bring Myanmar’s generals to the International Criminal Court over alleged human rights violations.

U Aung Myo Min, a longtime human rights advocate, said allowing access to inquiries and cooperation with the international community and UN is a way to overcome the cycle of allegations against Myanmar.

He said successive governments in Myanmar have rejected the General Assembly’s resolutions, claiming they infringe on its sovereignty.

“But these objections in the past led to human rights cases going to the UN Security Council. If the current government does not cooperate, it might lead to further action against Myanmar,” he said.

Eight countries – China, Russia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Zimbabwe and Belarus – voted against this week’s UN resolution.

China said it will continue to assist talks between Myanmar and Bangladesh, which are crucial for Rohingya repatriation.

Russia’s representative said: “Myanmar requires real assistance, not sweeping criticism [and] such resolutions do not resolve human rights problems.”

Thirty-one countries abstained, including Japan, Thailand and Singapore.


Japan’s representative said: “The draft regrettably lacks balance and does not recognize Myanmar’s efforts to consolidate democracy.” However, the draft did reflect “the concerns of the international community about the humanitarian situation of the displaced and those living in Rakhine State”.


The General Assembly also approved six resolutions on human rights in Iran, North Korea, Syria and
Russia.

www.irrawaddy.com

Myanmar Condemns UN Rohingya Resolution

The United Nations General Assembly handed Myanmar a heavy defeat over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State and other minorities.
www.irrawaddy.com www.irrawaddy.com
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Go eat dung of Markhor. Not getting intimidated by some Afghan or Pashtun.
Roses are Red
Violets are Blue
I am here
So are you,

Listen Barua dont get your panties all twisted, Bangladesh is for muslims not buddhist traitors like you.

Lol first reach the height of a pashtun before talking big lol. Mongoloid looking people are not welcome in bangladesh.
FB_IMG_1603182219787.jpg


With Hate,
Sher Shah Suri
Buddhistforlife said:
Go eat dung of Markhor. Not getting intimidated by some Afghan or Pashtun.
Click to expand...
Rose are Red
Violets are Blue
I am Here
So are You,
@DalalErMaNodi @Michael Corleone @Atlas

Come my friends, lets finish this guy, i believe he is a bigger threat than Idune.

With Love,
Sher Shah Suri
 
W.11 said:
There was a dynasty called chandra dynasty which ruled arakan region which belongs to present day rohingyas. The records of that dynasty goes back as far as 200 AD showing that these people have been in arakan since 2000 years if not more, its a petty that these very same people are being considered as ''bengali migrants'' by myanmar govt, the whole area should be separated, made a state and given to rohingya people which they fully deserve.

regards
Myanmar is huge anyway, they also only have 50 million people (just compare on Bangladesh), getting 1 million Rohingya doesnt mean much with that huge land, those people can also propel Myanmar economy forward by getting Muslim nations and other Abrahamic religion followers backing if they treat Rohingya better and include them as citizen.

Bigger than Vietnam which has 100 million people (2 times Myanmar population)

1605892442969.png
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Why? Why don't you leave us alone? Why do you always have to snatch lands of non muslims?
What did the Rohingya do? Don't act like the victim here. I'm glad the buddhist extremists have exposed themselves to the world. Now when their time comes and they're put in their place all of the hypocrites' words (including yours) will be duly ignored. I await the revenge against these two faced bast@rds who pretend to be all peaceful but are just raping violent baboons.
 
