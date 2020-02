Lahore: Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal is again in the news for a bad reason as he misbehaves in the presence of a national team fitness trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to ARY News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of Umar’s inappropriate behavior with the training staff.Sources have also claimed that Umar in anger exposed himself and asked the trainer “Where is the fat in my body”?The 29-year-old along with his brother Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt has failed the fitness tests conducted by PCB on January 28.National Team Conditioning and Strength Coach Yasir Malik took the tests of all three players. Except for running, the players didn’t meet the required requirements in other tests.PCB is considering to fine them and also will be eliminated from the National ODI tournament due to not passing the tests.SOURCE: https://arysports.tv/umar-misbehaves-after-failing-test/