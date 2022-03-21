ULAQ AUSV With New shape Unveiled at DIMDEX | TurDef Two Turkish defence Companies, ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Savunma presented their new Armed Unmanned Surface Vessel (AUSV) ULAQ in a new form. The final shape is larger and longer than the prototype.

ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Savunma presented their joint work back in October 2019. The initial plan was to produce six variations of ULAQ to be used both for military and civilian purposes. The first ULAQ was an armed USV for surface warfare for patrolling vast areas. The prototype made a salvo fire at a naval drill to show its capacity. Turkish authority for armament, Presidency for Defence Industries (SSB), ordered one AUSV to perform port safety missions. It would be equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun.The new AUSV is an improved version of the prototype. The prototype had an overall length of 11m and a maximum payload capacity of 2t. It has a single engine and a propeller. The new vessel is approximately one meter longer and larger than its predecessor. It carries a single 12.7 mm machine gun. Roketsan’s Yalman turret has room for four Cirit missiles. It has two engines and to water jet propulsions. While the consumption increased, the reserve got more extensive too.The remote control station has gotten more extensive as well. The first station was installed on a van. It had a single antenna dish. The new station is established on a truck with two generators and two dishes. They are mounted on two masts that can ascend if required. The mobile control station provides improved controlling performance.