ULA/Arakan Army emphasizes on a better future with Bangladesh on International Mother Language Day









Monday, February 21, 2022

The United League of Arakan (ULA) on the occasion of International Mother language Day on Monday emphasized on bolstering a better future with Bangladesh.In a media release titled ‘Statement of Solidarity’ the ULA mentioned that it is an occasion for us too to commemorate the diversity of languages and cultures that the Mother World has embraced.Mentioning that 21 February 2022 is the 23rd International Day of Mother Language, recognized by UNESCO, the ULA/AA has taken the opportunity to congratulate all people of the world on their mother tongue languages.Mentionable is that the ULA is a political body of the Arakan Army and remain keen in improving ties with Bangladesh. It is one of the most active armed groups in Myanmar (Burma), which is fighting the Union government for their self-determination and sovereignty.The ULA statement in the beginning paid tributes to the heroes and language, numerous martyrs who died fighting for the recognition of Bengali as the official language in their land during the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence against the then west Pakistan regime.Furthermore, the statement added, under the charismatic leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, the people of Bangladesh were able to achieve their priceless and invaluable sovereignty and independence in 1971 which is also the primal foundation for maintaining the political and cultural identity of a nation.In the concluding paragraph, it expressed pleasure in sending the statement on behalf of the Rakhine people and wished to further enhance future relations with Bangladesh.