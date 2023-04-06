UK's Indian government adds Pakistan to multiple Red lists.

Countries added to red list to protect UK against variants of concern The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to be added to England’s red list from 9 April 2021.

Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣