UK's Indian government adds Pakistan to multiple Red lists.

Pakistan added to COVID red list from April 9.
There's a travel ban from Pakistan to UK, unless you are British citizen or resident. Even then you have to stay in a 10 day quarantine.
But India isn't in this Red list , despite India having far worse COVID situation, including own variant.

The other Red List Pakistan has been added to is the medical staff Red list. No medical staff can now be hired from Pakistan.
No such ban for India. In fact India is in their "Green list" 🤣🤣

I guaranteed the *** kicking the indians received in Leicester last year is related to these measures. Can you expect these Indian fucks to forget humiliation like this? They’re the most inferiority complex folks in the world.

My Pakistani brothers in UK, street thug politics has its time and place, but now it’s time to get the educated Pakistanis with financial clout to deal with this in a strategic manner.

1000 years of Islamic interaction has fried these guys brains.
 

