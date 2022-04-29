UK’s GE Power Conversion and BHEL ink pact to develop integrated electric propulsion systems for Navy

BHEL, GE Power Conversion ink pact to develop integrated electric propulsion systems for Indian Navy The MoU was signed in the presence of Jeremy Quin MP, UK Minister of Defence Procurement, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary Defence Industrial Promotion, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD BHEL and other senior officials.

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has inked a pact with GE Power Conversion for the development of integrated electric propulsion systems for the Indian Navy. "The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BHEL and GE Power Conversion has provided a boost to the indigenous capability in the field of advanced technology for Integrated Full Electric Propulsion System," a statement said.The MoU was signed in the presence of Jeremy Quin MP, UK Minister of Defence Procurement, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary Defence Industrial Promotion, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD BHEL and other senior officials.With the signing of the MoU, the expertise and facilities of GE Power Conversion and BHEL can be leveraged for quick induction of this advanced technology, combining indigenous manufacture, by the Indian Navy, which has been at the forefront of Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Make in India programme.Meanwhile, a Joint Working Group on India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership has been set up with the goal of fostering military and industrial collaboration in maritime Electric Propulsion systems.