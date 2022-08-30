What's new

Ukrainians get their hands on RPG-32, the world's latest and most advanced RPG series rocket launcher

It's possible they bought these from Jordan using British money. However, such a move is risky for Jordanians because if these get captured by Russians in Ukraine the way Russians captured hundreds of AT4 in Ukraine, Russians would know Jordanians sold these and therefore no more license of production in Jordan which is the only country that assembles these from parts imported from Russia. With an effective range of 350 meters, it's pretty good, but not as much range as AK-12 which can drop a man from up to 440 meters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559913211717193729

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559913220269379585

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559913222890786816

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559913229605900288





