Ukrainian troops withdraw from some areas amid unrelenting Russian attacks on Bakhmut​

Key points:​

Ukraine said Russia carries out from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes daily in Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut

Officials said two people died in Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson

'We are readying our boys'​

April. 14 at 5:18pm 2023The Kremlin sees Bakhmut as pivotal in its slow-moving advance through eastern Ukraine.(AP Photo: Libkos)Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there, with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain has said in an intelligence update."Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation," the daily update said, referring to Russia's Defence Ministry and its main mercenary force."Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues, but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede."Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle — the deadliest of the war for troops on both sides — but the mercenary group's leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military."The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the British update said.Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues in Bakhmut.(AP Photo: Iryna Rubakova)It said Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city's flanks.Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar, writing on Telegram, said heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern front. She said pro-Kyiv forces repelled attacks in most areas."Most of the enemy's offensive efforts are occurring in the Bakhmut sector," she wrote, adding that Russian commanders had redirected troops there from other areas."The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes."Bakhmut — which held around 70,000 people before the war — has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains, despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War II.Capturing the city would be Russia's first substantial victory in eight months.Moscow said it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a major war aim.Ukraine — which is preparing for its own counter-offensive — had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials are pressing allies for more weapons, which Kyiv hopes will enable it to launch a major Bakhmut counter-offensive.(Reuters: Kai Pfaffenbach)The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said this week that his forces held 80 per cent of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military said that figure was exaggerated.President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials are pressing allies for more weapons that Kyiv hopes will enable it to launch a major counter-offensive later this year."We are readying our boys," Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Thursday."We look forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing victory closer as much as possible."Officials said two people died in Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson.Away from the battlefield, Ukrainian officials are focusing on the massive rebuilding effort that will be needed as well as pressure from allies to show progress in tackling corruption.Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, holding talks in Washington, promised to account for every dollar of US aid and said reconstruction work should start this year.He welcomed what he called the "continuous, ironclad and unprecedented support" of the United States.Mr Shmyhal — speaking alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — said Kyiv had identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion needed this year.He said Ukraine had implemented measures to account for all assistance received and undertaken more anti-corruption reforms in the past year than during many previous years combined.Ukrainian officials are also pressing for membership in NATO, a move that Moscow has made clear it will not accept."There is no alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a Black Sea security conference.