Ukrainian troops withdraw from some areas amid unrelenting Russian attacks on Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops withdraw from some areas amid unrelenting Russian attacks on Bakhmut​

April. 14 at 5:18pm 2023

An aerial view of Bakhmut shows many damaged houses and smoke rises from some buildings.

The Kremlin sees Bakhmut as pivotal in its slow-moving advance through eastern Ukraine.(AP Photo: Libkos)

Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there, with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain has said in an intelligence update.

Key points:​

  • Ukraine said Russia carries out from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes daily in Bakhmut
  • Russia's Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut
  • Officials said two people died in Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson

"Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation," the daily update said, referring to Russia's Defence Ministry and its main mercenary force.

"Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues, but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede."

Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle — the deadliest of the war for troops on both sides — but the mercenary group's leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.

"The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the British update said.

Ukrainian soldiers give first aid to a wounded soldier.

Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues in Bakhmut.(AP Photo: Iryna Rubakova)

It said Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city's flanks.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar, writing on Telegram, said heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern front. She said pro-Kyiv forces repelled attacks in most areas.

"Most of the enemy's offensive efforts are occurring in the Bakhmut sector," she wrote, adding that Russian commanders had redirected troops there from other areas.

"The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes."
A silhouette of soldiers in front of a fire.
Bakhmut — which held around 70,000 people before the war — has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains, despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War II.

Capturing the city would be Russia's first substantial victory in eight months.

Moscow said it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a major war aim.

Ukraine — which is preparing for its own counter-offensive — had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.

'We are readying our boys'​

A soldier with a green helmet and camoflague fatigues fires an RPG from his shoulder while standing in a muddy trench.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials are pressing allies for more weapons, which Kyiv hopes will enable it to launch a major Bakhmut counter-offensive.(Reuters: Kai Pfaffenbach)

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said this week that his forces held 80 per cent of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military said that figure was exaggerated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials are pressing allies for more weapons that Kyiv hopes will enable it to launch a major counter-offensive later this year.

"We are readying our boys," Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Thursday.

"We look forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing victory closer as much as possible."

Officials said two people died in Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson.

Away from the battlefield, Ukrainian officials are focusing on the massive rebuilding effort that will be needed as well as pressure from allies to show progress in tackling corruption.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, holding talks in Washington, promised to account for every dollar of US aid and said reconstruction work should start this year.

He welcomed what he called the "continuous, ironclad and unprecedented support" of the United States.

Mr Shmyhal — speaking alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — said Kyiv had identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion needed this year.

He said Ukraine had implemented measures to account for all assistance received and undertaken more anti-corruption reforms in the past year than during many previous years combined.
Ukrainian officials are also pressing for membership in NATO, a move that Moscow has made clear it will not accept.

"There is no alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a Black Sea security conference.

I always said in a war of attrition, it's a no brainer that Russia will definitely win in the end.
I wouldn't say Russia took 9 months to take Bakhmut with 300,000 mobilising soldier put in and still not be able to take it is winning the attrition war , please, do not quit your day job.

u9fo9.jpg
 
The final result is the only thing that matters.
The final result is Russia going to be dictated by how Russia can prosecute this war operationally.

And if it takes 9 months, and 300,000 men input to take a small city like Bakhmut, which still not fallen by the way, how do you think you can prosecute this war in the rest of 99% of Ukraine?

This is Bakhmut, not Kyiv. You don't take 9 months to take this city, if you do, you are suffering what we called an operational problem. And then we know an Ukrainian counter offensive is coming. The Russia had already run out of time to take Bakhmut because there are no way they can build any defence in the city for the summer offensive, which mean even if they took that city now, this means virtually nothing to them, let alone it's going to be a long recuprerate period for the Russian to regroup from an offensive operation.

Or you think they can just fight and fight and fight without rest?
 
One third of Ukraine's GDP had been lost in just one year, I surely don't believe they'll fight on and on.
You say that like Ukraine is financing the war. The West is backing Ukraine, you would have to be very naive to think Russia goign to bankrupt the West fighting.

On the other hand, Russian GDP to dip about 10-15% in 2023, is China going to give Russia free hand out to keep fighting the West? lol
 
You say that like Ukraine is financing the war. The West is backing Ukraine, you would have to be very naive to think Russia goign to bankrupt the West fighting.

On the other hand, Russian GDP to dip about 10-15% in 2023, is China going to give Russia free hand out to keep fighting the West? lol
It'll depend on how much the west is willing to put in this war, Russia can eat grass and still fight on, I don't know whether the west has the same resolve.

On the other hand, Russian GDP to dip about 10-15% in 2023
微信图片_20230411211645.png
 
It'll depend on how much the west is willing to put in this war, Russia can eat grass and still fight on, I don't know whether the west has the same resolve.
Sure,m the west will eat grass because collectively they gave 200 billion to Ukraine to fight.

US alone spend 20 trillion in a little adventure called Afghanistan, did the US eat grass?

And the west don't need that resolve, Ukrainian need that resolved to fight then Russian, this war has been going on for 15 months now, do you really think Ukrainian would not have that resolved? If they don't have that resolved, they would have folded a long time ago, why wasted 15 months blood and sacrifice to just give up??
 
Sure,m the west will eat grass because collectively they gave 200 billion to Ukraine to fight.

US alone spend 20 trillion in a little adventure called Afghanistan, did the US eat grass?

And the west don't need that resolve, Ukrainian need that resolved to fight then Russian, this war has been going on for 15 months now, do you really think Ukrainian would not have that resolved? If they don't have that resolved, they would have folded a long time ago, why wasted 15 months blood and sacrifice to just give up??
I never said the west is eating grass now and neither Russia is, I said it boils down to how much the warring parties are willing to put in this fight and how determined they are.
Ukrainians now are retreating, we'll see how the west can help them regain their feet.
 
I never said the west is eating grass now and neither Russia is, I said it boils down to how much the warring parties are willing to put in this fight and how determined they are.
Ukrainians now are retreating, we'll see how the west can help them regain their feet.
First of all, they withdraw from some part of the area is not the same as retreating, retreating is abandoning the entire city. They do that so they can fight the Russian properly. Which indicate they are still willing to fight, otherwise the news would be Russia capture Bakhmut as Ukrainian retreat.

Secondly, Russian is fighting the Ukrainian, the willingness the West has to go is how money money and equipment they can spare to provide to Ukraine, which is an impersonal things. That's not the same as to how both Russia and Ukraine execute this war.
 

