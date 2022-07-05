Ukrainian Soldiers to get new armoured vehicles from Volunteers

Modified date: 14 seconds ago
Ukrainian Volunteers received an export license from Italy for the purchase of new armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Citing a report from Yuriy Biryukov, Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers could receive a batch of the first 11 MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles designed and manufactured by TEKNE, in Italy.
As noted by the company, MLS SHIELD is a midweight tactical wheeled armoured vehicle with a high level of built-in blast protection combined with ballistic protection that can be scaled to match the operating environment.
The vehicle has an overall length of 6.1m, width of 2.5m and a height of 2.6m. The curb weight is 11,500kg and the gross vehicle weight rating is 15,000kg.
The MLS SHIELD can accommodate ten people (including driver and commander), 2 seats in front + 6/8 seats on the rear. The vehicle is fitted with two doors on either side and rear ramp door.
Max range 500 km. up to 360Hp turbo diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission.
