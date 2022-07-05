What's new

Ukrainian Soldiers to get new armoured vehicles from Volunteers

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,061
86
62,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Modified date: 14 seconds ago

Ukrainian Volunteers received an export license from Italy for the purchase of new armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Citing a report from Yuriy Biryukov, Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers could receive a batch of the first 11 MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles designed and manufactured by TEKNE, in Italy.

As noted by the company, MLS SHIELD is a midweight tactical wheeled armoured vehicle with a high level of built-in blast protection combined with ballistic protection that can be scaled to match the operating environment.


The vehicle has an overall length of 6.1m, width of 2.5m and a height of 2.6m. The curb weight is 11,500kg and the gross vehicle weight rating is 15,000kg.

The MLS SHIELD can accommodate ten people (including driver and commander), 2 seats in front + 6/8 seats on the rear. The vehicle is fitted with two doors on either side and rear ramp door.

Max range 500 km. up to 360Hp turbo diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission.
FWh8MI4WAAA-yTy-1.jpg

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

defence-blog.com

Ukrainian Soldiers to get new armoured vehicles from Volunteers

Ukrainian Volunteers received an export license from Italy for the purchase of new armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Citing a report from Yuriy Biryukov, Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers could receive a batch of the first 11 MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles designed and...
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Sweden to join international 6×6 armoured vehicle project
Replies
2
Views
424
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Zarvan
Iveco delivers 500th Guarani armoured vehicle to Brazilian Army
Replies
0
Views
528
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Indonesia plans to produce locally Kozak-2M2 Ukrainian 4x4 light armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
578
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Ukrainian Army receives 44 new Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles
Replies
2
Views
694
Titanium100
Titanium100
Zarvan
Paramount Group builds most protected armoured vehicle in class
Replies
7
Views
958
Great Janjua
Great Janjua

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom