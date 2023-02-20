What's new

Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,896
-23
97,513
Country
China
Location
China

Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia​

Zelenskyy says he has asked China not to provide assistance to Russia​

Timo Kirez |20.02.2023

thumbs_b_c_94dbae13ea199607a64d824af6f8e127.jpg


BERLIN

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday he contacted the Chinese leadership and "asked them not to provide any support to Russia" in its war against Ukraine.

"My hope is that the government in Beijing will maintain a pragmatic attitude, otherwise we risk World War III – we are all aware of that," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica.

Ukraine has always had an "excellent relationship with China" and it is "in everyone's interest not to worsen it," he added.

While China is considered among Russia's key supporters, it has not yet provided military support to Moscow. The US, however, maintains that China could soon supply weapons.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to CBS television on Sunday of information that China was "considering providing lethal support" to Russia. When asked what he meant by that, Blinken replied, "Weapons, primarily weapons."

In addition, Zelenskyy criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for repeatedly seeking talks with Russia. "It will be an unsuccessful dialogue. In fact, Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude," the Ukrainian president said.

www.aa.com.tr

Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia

Zelenskyy says he has asked China not to provide assistance to Russia - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,158
0
20,073
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Xi jinping is in the dilemma. Like most of Chinese he hates the West he wants to West to go down the drain. He wants to help his unlimited friend Putin. China and Russia is the new free world.

On the other side, he knows if he arms Russia China itself can go down the drain together with Russia.

Lets start WW3.

Einstein predicted we would fight with stones in WW4.
 
K

KaiserX

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
2,180
-3
3,852
Country
United States
Location
United States
Viet said:
Xi jinping is in the dilemma. Like most of Chinese he hates the West he wants to West to go down the drain. He wants to help his unlimited friend Putin. China and Russia is the new free world.

On the other side, he knows if he arms Russia China itself can go down the drain together with Russia.

Lets start WW3.

Einstein predicted we would fight with stones in WW4.
Click to expand...


🤣🤣🤣 please read about what Aleksander Durgan wrote about China and how Russia should deal with china in the 21st century lol Aleksander Durgan is followed in letter and spirit by Putin and his books are mandatory in the russian military/diplomatic corps

Uneducated Chinese think Russians can ever be their friends when Russia to this day occupies chinese territory and hopes to occupy more as well as break China into pieces that will fall under their sphere of influence
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
1,462
0
3,895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Aruba
beijingwalker said:
View attachment 917218
Click to expand...
This is exactly right. By the time this war and its effects are over, expect China to be the single most powerful country (in economic terms) in the world. Europe will be completely ripped apart, EU and NATO will be proven to be paper tigers and people will question their existance. EU will limp towards China to help it rebuild (50/50 chance), US will be hit by its ballooning deficit - and Ukraine will cease as a functioning country within her pre-2014 borders.
China will come out relatively unscathed. This blunder by the West will cost it a lot.
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
5,258
-3
4,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It’s just a Blame game by Uncle Sam. Who told Zelenskyy to make that statement?
West want to drag China into this mess. I think China is smart enough not to get directly involve, however they should follow the same strategy as Uncle Sam used in many countries.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,482
23
9,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dual use equipment and an increase in non-lethal aid (like food and industrial goods) is probably what will get to the Russians.

I’m sure the Chinese would even ditch giving this much if they could be the green light to just take Taiwan, but that would make Biden lose even more face.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,158
0
20,073
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
KaiserX said:
🤣🤣🤣 please read about what Aleksander Durgan wrote about China and how Russia should deal with china in the 21st century lol Aleksander Durgan is followed in letter and spirit by Putin and his books are mandatory in the russian military/diplomatic corps

Uneducated Chinese think Russians can ever be their friends when Russia to this day occupies chinese territory and hopes to occupy more as well as break China into pieces that will fall under their sphere of influence
Click to expand...
Ah Alexandre Dugin?
A nationalist racist Russian. He is the ideological father of Putin.
He wants Russia to take northern part of China. As compensation he means Chinese can take Philippines and Australia.
I like him. Because he means Vietnam can remain intact. Win win.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
14,277
3
19,598
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Now it's becoming a typical war of attrition, Russia has way more natural and human resources, Ukraine stands no chance.
Click to expand...

Not even a single piece of US armor has arrived in Ukraine yet, and you still believe Russia can win a war of attrition.

The US has essentially destroyed the Russian military with a couple hundred howitzers, tens of thousands of shoulder fired anti armor missiles and 20 HIMARS.

The US has barely even started
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invites China’s President Xi for ‘dialogue’
Replies
0
Views
263
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Russia won’t end Ukraine war without push from China, experts say
Replies
1
Views
192
etylo
E
Battlion25
Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
5K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
beijingwalker
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
4K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
beijingwalker
“Russia will destroy America and Europe in less than 30 minutes” Know why Elon Musk said this
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom