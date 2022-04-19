Ukrainian parliament expresses gratitude to Taiwan for support - Focus Taiwan Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The Ukrainian parliament expressed gratitude toward Taiwan on Monday for showing support to the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion even though the two places are far apart from each other.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The Ukrainian parliament expressed gratitude toward Taiwan on Monday for showing support to the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion even though the two places are far apart from each other.In a post made on the social media platform Telegram, the Ukrainian parliament, known as the Verkhovna Rada, said Taiwan had been supporting Ukraine "from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion."The post featured a photo of a die-in protest staged in Taiwan's "capital city of Taipei" on Sunday.The post said during Sunday's protest, demonstrators stretched out on the ground, pretending to be dead, while the sounds of aerial bombardment, bombings, and shootings filled the air in a simulation of Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine."The struggle for the future of Ukraine continues, and we are grateful for the support from around the world! The world is with us, because the truth is behind us!" said the post.The Taipei demonstration, titled "We are all Ukrainians," was held to protest the reported massacre of hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha by Russian forces, its organizers told reporters in Taipei Sunday.In response, Taiwan's foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Tuesday that the government welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's post.She reiterated the government's stance that as a fellow democratic country, Taiwan would continue to support Ukraine by providing emergency supplies and hope that the war will be over soon so that Ukrainian people can return to their normal lives.She also reiterated Taiwan's call for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected. Taiwan opposes any unilateral change to the status quo by force or coercion, she added.Also on Tuesday, Yang Syin-yi (楊心怡), director of the foreign ministry's Department of West Asian and African Affairs, said that from March 7 to 18, the ministry collected a total of 650 tonnes of medical supplies and other goods donated by 8,474 people in Taiwan.So far, 200 tonnes of these supplies have been delivered to Slovakia, and another 100 tonnes to Poland, he said.The ministry is in talks with Ukraine's other neighboring countries which have taken in Ukrainian refugees to see if they need some of these supplies, he added.Meanwhile, a special account established by the government from late March to early April has raised a total of NT$930 million (US$32.45 million) for Ukraine.Some of the money has already been donated to Ukraine's neighbors that are providing help to Ukrainian refugees, with US$13 million still remaining in the account, according to Yang.