Ukrainian neo-Nazis beating and kicking Indian women

Maira La said:
They look Indian. Romas are whiter.
May not be Romas, but definitely not Indian. The woman who is the main target does not look Indian at all. She has some East European look. Kind you would expect in mixed Romas. The other girls on the side have slight Indian features, could be passed off as Indians, but they aren't.

I will still put my money on Romas.
 
What a waste of oxygen these Nazis are. No human deserves to be treated that way just because they belong to a certain ethnicity. Shameful.
 
The thing is,gypsies are mostly into professional begging,stealing,scams,scavenging,drug trade(mostly weed) and gang fights.

They are notorious in the Balkans for that. Now we're not talking about all of them,but most of them.

They are probably the hardest people to assimilate.

Now supposedly,the gypsies in Ukraine,where scamming or looting,that's why you see Ukrainian militias abusing them in various videos. I don't know what's the story with the video,but Ukrainians usually blame them for looting while the country is at war.
 
Maira La said:
Okay. Though Gypsies are Europeanized Indians, so real Indians face more severe racism in Ukraine I'd guess.
Yes their Indian origin is a fact. Their language has many words that are still used in Rajasthani, Sindhi and Gujarati. Considering the period of their migration, they can also be said to be from parts of Pakistan (Sindh mainly) - basically the desert like area shared between India and Pak.

The Banjara / Vanzara community in India is practically the same as these people and continues to be involved in the same professions.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Bro, russians, ukrainians, europeans and white people in general dislike non-whites especially Muslims. Which us why I am enjoying watching the russians and ukrainians slaughtering each other.
That's not correct. What they dislike is masses of illegal immigrants moving to their countries and causing problems. That's what they dislike. Just as you would dislike millions of white men migrating to Pakistan. And not the brightest and richest ones.

Maira La said:
Okay. Though Gypsies are Europeanized Indians, so real Indians face more severe racism in Ukraine I'd guess.
Are there any Indians even left in Ukraine?
 
And then they say Putin is lying when he says Ukraine is ruled by Nazis.

Maria Zakharova today made it very clear that Ukraine is never going to take back its territory and all the occupied territories are now part of Russia. Good job, Vladimir and Masha. Good job.

On the topic, I agree that they are not Indian. Probably gypsies from Romania or something. Still, there's no excuse for treating them like this.
 

