What's new

Ukrainian Navy may receive eight British large missile boats

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,431
0
5,977
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
According to the Ukrainian newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a proposal to build eight large missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy under the British project. The first two boats are to be built in Great Britain, the remaining six - at Ukrainian shipyards.

The project is to be financed through a loan of £ 1,25 billion ($ 1,6 billion), which will allegedly be provided by the UK for a period of 10 years. Also, the funds of this loan should be used to modernize the bases of the Ukrainian Navy.

The proposal was made during a visit to Kiev by British Defense Secretary Robert Ben Lobban Wallace. If agreed, the agreement could be signed during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UK in October this year.

According to the newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the design of the boats should be a derivative of the Vosper Thornycroft 56m patrol craft built for Oman and Kenya, with a redesigned internal arrangement and superstructure to provide a second deck at tank level.

The overall length is 56m with waterline length, 52m. The moulded breadth is 9m and the draught amidships is 2.5m. The displacement is 380 tonnes. The freshwater capacity is 8.0 tonnes and the oil fuel capacity is 8.0 tonnes and 44 tonnes. The Vita class carries a complement of 7 officers, 12 senior ratings, 12 junior ratings and 4 trainees.

The main weapon should be the Neptune anti-ship missiles of foreign or Ukrainian production. Each boat must carry eight anti-ship missiles.

The maximum speed is 35 knots and the range is in excess of 1800nm at 12 knots.

www.navyrecognition.com

Ukrainian Navy may receive eight British large missile boats

According to the Ukrainian newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a proposal to build eight large missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy under the British project. The first two boats are to be built in Great Britain, the remaining six - at Ukrainian...
www.navyrecognition.com www.navyrecognition.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hindustani78 Libyan navy seize Ukrainian tanker suspected of smuggling oil Europe & Russia 0
atatwolf -Turkey's Navy training Ukrainian sailors in Ode Central & South Asia 3
Hindustani78 U.S. navy destroyer en route to Ukrainian territorial waters Europe & Russia 2
Hindustani78 Ukrainian Navy Europe & Russia 0
Hindustani78 Ukrainian Navy hold exercise Europe & Russia 1
Imran Khan Featured Ukrainian Air Force exercise almost ends in disaster World Affairs 2
Zarvan UkrOboronProm hands over new and upgraded combat vehicles to Ukrainian Army Land Warfare 0
beijingwalker Ukrainian girl emotionally tells Chinese how terrifying wars are and hopes for the world peace China & Far East 7
Zarvan Ukrainian National Guard Special Forces Receiving AR-15s Equipment & Gear 1
Zarvan Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers Land Warfare 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top