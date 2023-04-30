Ukrainian government makes fun of Hinduism... Hindus triggered again.

Only five days after a German cartoon sending Hindus into a fit of anger, the Ukrainians are joining the fun...
Ukraine defence ministry deleted the picture after backlash for being Hinduphobic.(Twitter)
The official account, @DefenceU, tweeted a photo of a female in an upskirt pose reminiscent of Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe with the caption, "Work of art." However, it wasn't received well by several Indian users, and the backlash forced its removal.
"I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount," a user tweeted.
Even when it was deleted, the screengrab of the post was widely shared on social media platforms asking for an apology, with some even tagging the Indian foreign ministry and EAM Jaishankar to intervene.
While many condemned the posts, there were also some users who claimed it was unnecessary controversy. "Wake up to yourselves; it's only a cartoon and a joke. Are you so far up your...that you are unable to take a joke?" a user tweeted.
The Ukrainian defence ministry has yet to respond to the controversy.
According to Reuters, quoting RBC Ukraine, a Ukrainian military intelligence official stated that more than ten tanks of oil products with a capacity of roughly 40,000 metric tonnes meant for use by Russia's Black Sea Fleet were destroyed.
Some linked the post to the Ukraine ministry "hurting the sentiments of Indians" for their "support for Russia".
Screen grab of the images shared as 'work of art' by Defense of Ukraine on their Twitter account
The Ukraine authorities faced vehement backlash after the Defense of Ukraine's Twitter account shared a ‘work of art’ which showed Hindu goddess Kali in a rather awkward pose, somewhat resembling that Marilyn Monroe's famous pose.
‘Hurting sentiments’ is what the Defense of Ukraine was accused of by netizens who slammed the now deleted tweet by the Ukraine authorities.
The post on the micro-blogging site had two images with the caption, ‘work of art’. The first picture were of clouds in the sky. In the second picture the vertical cloud was superimposed with a caricature of a woman who resembled legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's hairstyle, with the face and body of Kali.
In the second picture the clouds and the caricature has been designed in such a way that it looks like Kali is trying to hold onto her skirt as it blows with the wind, much like Marilyn Monroe's signature pose.
Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Ministry of Broadcast and Information wrote, “Recently Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India. Behind that fakery lurks the real face of the Ukraine government. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world."
Angered Twitter users in India tagged the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action.
“This is why you guys are not getting any support from India. And getting your *** kicked," a user who goes by the name Mohan Sinha replied to Defense of Ukraine's tweet.
Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Saturday, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.
At the face of West imposed sanctions on Russia owing to the war they unleashed on the East European nation of Ukraine, India has taken a diplomatic stance, not choosing sides, much to the dismay of global leaders.
Many angry Twitter users in India started tagging the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action. PhotographTwitter)
The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture for the caricaturist depiction as it bore a resemblance to the revered Hindu deity with its blue skin colour, tongue sticking out pose and a wreath of skulls around the neck
A tweet posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official account seemingly depicting Indian goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume outraged netizens in India who have deemed it to be offensive and “Hinduphobic”.
“Work of art,” the official Twitter account posted the picture on Sunday showing the Indian goddess having an upskirt moment similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.
The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture for the caricaturish depiction as it bore a resemblance to the revered Hindu deity with its blue skin colour, tongue sticking out pose and a wreath of skulls around the neck.
However, minutes after posting the picture, the tweet received a massive backlash, forcing the Ministry of Defence to delete the Twitter post.
“This is why you guys are not getting any support from India. And getting your *** kicked,” a twitter user who goes by the name Mohan Sinha replied to the tweet.
“I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount,” another one, Sudhanshu Singh, tweeted.
“Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt,” tweeted another user.
Many angry Twitter users in India started tagging the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action.





