Ukrainian fighters grease bullets with pig fat against Chechens

STAFF
May 1, 2015
Reminds me of one of the causes of the 1857 unsuccessful revolt against the British in the subcontinent.
An uprising in several sepoy companies of the Bengal army was sparked by the issue of new gunpowder cartridges for the Enfield rifle in February 1857. Loading the Enfield often required tearing open the greased cartridge with one's teeth, and many sepoys believed that the cartridges were greased with cow and pig fat. This would have insulted both Hindu and Muslim religious practices; cows were considered holy by Hindus, while pigs were considered unclean (Haram) by Muslims.


arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
Pig is haram to eat, not to be shot by. Besides when you're shot you have things to worry about other than what animal fat is on the bullet. There is no way to tell there is pig fat either. They just made this video in attempts to demoralise the Muslim soldiers but knowing chechens they will probably just be more brutal.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
Reminds me of one of the causes of the 1857 unsuccessful revolt against the British in the subcontinent.
Looks like you haven’t seen the video of Ukrainians literally crucifying a captured Russian soldier, it was hard to watch. Ukrainians indeed aren’t behaving like humans compared to how Russians have treated them during war.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
I can bet if Ukrainians or anyone wants to go one on one and with just Guns allowed( No air Support, artillery, or anything) it will be pretty hard to beat the Chechens at Gunfight.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
Chechen brothers praying near gates of Kiev. The military caravan waits on them to Finish their daily prayers
Screenshot_20220228-185720.jpg

Screenshot_20220228-185704.jpg

Screenshot_20220228-185323.jpg
 

