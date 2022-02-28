Ukrainian fighters grease bullets against Chechens with pig fat

Abdul Rehman Majeed
Confirmation of Nazis in the Ukrainian armed forces and surprisingly the western media is not reporting this vile act.
An uprising in several sepoy companies of the Bengal army was sparked by the issue of new gunpowder cartridges for the Enfield rifle in February 1857. Loading the Enfield often required tearing open the greased cartridge with one's teeth, and many sepoys believed that the cartridges were greased with cow and pig fat. This would have insulted both Hindu and Muslim religious practices; cows were considered holy by Hindus, while pigs were considered unclean (Haram) by Muslims.
Looks like you haven’t seen the video of Ukrainians literally crucifying a captured Russian soldier, it was hard to watch. Ukrainians indeed aren’t behaving like humans compared to how Russians have treated them during war.Reminds me of one of the causes of the 1857 unsuccessful revolt against the British in the subcontinent.
Its not a good thing to ask for destruction of human beings from Allah. What did they done to you?Hope they get slaughtered brutally by the Russians Inshallah................
Who's the racist and who's the fascist? Grow up.Racists vs Fascists
Now I know how BBC was bornReminds me of one of the causes of the 1857 unsuccessful revolt against the British in the subcontinent.
If I grow up to your age then I am afraid I will face too many health problemsGrow up
You didn't reply to me. Who is the racist and who is the fascist.Now I know how BBC was born
If I grow up to your age then I am afraid I will face too many health problems