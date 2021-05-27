Ukrainian company NVK develops Mangust multi-mission radar

According to Ukrinform, the R&D and production company NVK Iskra – a renowned Ukrainian manufacturer of radar systems – has revealed details of its new multi-mission radar to be known as L1300 Mangust/Mongoose, Defense Express has reported.According to the report, this technology provides a three-in-one replacement for Iskra's other recent product releases: the 1L220UK counter-battery radar and 36D6M/80K6 series surveillance radars. "The L1300 Mongoose is a multifunctional radar that can operate in surveillance mode – that is to scan the airspace at reasonably long range. It can switch over to counter-battery mode and deliver the functionality of a quality counter-battery radar, and it can provide guidance data for a guided munition," Iskra CEO Yuri Pashchenko told the Security Talks program.The L1300 could soon become a pivotal core of Ukraine's nationwide air defense system, providing the detection of and protection from long-range threats and operating allied to other domestically developed capabilities like the SAM systems currently being developed by DKKB Luch and KB Yuzhnoye/Pivdenne, Pashchenko said.