What's new

Ukrainian Army to receive 250 M1117 Guardian vehicles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,593
87
63,189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Ukrainian Army to receive 250 M1117 Guardian vehicles​




The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Friday approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes Guardian vehicles.

The DoD said in a release that this USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term.

Also noted is that this announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine including funding to refurbish 250 Guardian M1117 Armored Security Vehicles.



The Guardian is a lightly armored, all-wheel drive vehicle developed by Textron Marine & Land Systems that provides ballistic protection for the military police crew members against various small arms and fragment threats.

The 30,000 lb. vehicle contains V-shaped armor, a turret system and is capable of seating up to four individuals with all of their combat gear. The powerpack arrangement includes a Cummins 6CTA8.3 engine of 260 horsepower driving the two axles and netting the vehicle an operational range of 440 miles and a road speed maximum of 63 miles per hour.

The Guardian entered service in 1999 in time to see combat service in Afghanistan and Iraq.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author​

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

defence-blog.com

Ukrainian Army to receive 250 M1117 Guardian vehicles

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Friday approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes Guardian vehicles. The DoD said in a release that this USAI package underscores the continued...
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Greece receives new batch of M1117 armored security vehicles
Replies
0
Views
741
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Ukraine to receive 200 MaxxPro mine-resistant vehicles
Replies
4
Views
327
Georg
Georg
Zarvan
Greek army receives former US Army M1117 Guardian armored vehicles
Replies
1
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Zarvan
Ukrainian Marines to receive new Fighter-2 armored vehicles
Replies
0
Views
494
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
North Macedonia’s military receives initial batch of new JLTV vehicles
Replies
4
Views
807
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom