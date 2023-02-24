Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi, saying open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end the war​

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference in Kyiv on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.“I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world,” he told a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Zelenskyy had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Ukrainian leader also said he was open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end Russia’s war on his country.