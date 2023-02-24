What's new

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi, saying open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end the war

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,030
-23
97,565
Country
China
Location
China

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi, saying open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end the war​

711d5933-2076-4898-86d7-e56b6ee1ae24_16x9_1200x676.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference in Kyiv on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.

“I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world,” he told a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader also said he was open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end Russia’s war on his country.

english.alarabiya.net

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,030
-23
97,565
Country
China
Location
China

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy liked the points on territorial integrity and nuclear security in China's "peace proposals."

24 February 2023, Friday, 19:51 27

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The territorial integrity there coincides. I believe there is respect for territorial integrity there. It does not indicate which country, but the territorial integrity of our state is violated. It is about nuclear security, it is very important, it coincides with the interests of the world and our state," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there is something that he does not agree with, but did not say what.

The President added that the fact that China began to talk about Ukraine is not bad.

"There are some points that are clear to me, there are opinions that I disagree with, the whole world seems to me to disagree. But, nevertheless, this is already something, and I believe that it is right to think that if there are already opinions that somehow coincide with respect for international law, for territorial integrity and some security things, I believe that we should use this in the normal sense of the word and work with China in this point. Why not? Our task is to gather everyone to isolate some," the President said.

He stressed that important is what goes by the words, what steps and where they lead, and what consequences they will have for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published "China's position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Ukraine’s leader Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals on war
Replies
0
Views
15
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invites China’s President Xi for ‘dialogue’
Replies
0
Views
271
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Biden's Ukraine aid a 'blank check' to China to 'bleed us dry,' expert warns
Replies
14
Views
321
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks
Replies
0
Views
12
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom