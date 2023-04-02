What's new

Ukraine's Zelensky advances petition to rename entirety of Russia 'Moscow'

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
26,658
-75
13,399
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.jpost.com

Ukraine's Zelensky pushes petition to rename entirety of Russia 'Moscow'

The petition argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed, accusing Moscow of stealing the identities of the Rus' people in eastern Europe.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

The petition argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed, accusing Moscow of stealing the identities of the Rus' people in eastern Europe.​


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested on Friday the "comprehensive processing" of an online petition to rename the Russian Federation to simply 'Moscow,' after the bill passed the 25,000 signatures needed to force the Ukrainian government to respond.


The petition, started in November, argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed Moscow because "the historical name of Russia is Muscovy...'Russia' has existed for only 301 years, the name change gave ground for further encroachment on the history of Kyivan Rus'," according to petition author Valeriya Shakhvorostova.


Petition accuses Moscow of cultural appropriation

"For foreigners, the names 'Rus' and 'Russia', 'Russie', 'Russland' look almost identical, as if it is the name of one state that has undergone certain changes in translations into different languages," the author wrote in the successful petition, which has just over 25,000 signatories as of Saturday afternoon. "This leads to confusion at the international level. Fiction books are being written, films are being shot where Russia is presented as Rus, which is unacceptable," the petition further argued.

"We have a responsibility to reclaim our identity and our history," Shakhvorostova added.

In response to the petition, the Ukrainian president noted the complexity of such a move, saying that the legal basis for renaming "geographical objects, which include, in particular, the state, as well as the normalization, accounting, registration, use and preservation of geographical names" is regulated under Ukrainian law.


Further, Zelensky warned that "the above-mentioned proposal also has international legal aspects...the issue raised in the petition needs to be carefully worked out both in terms of the historical and cultural context and from the perspective of possible international legal consequences."


Despite that, Zelensky signed his response to the petition by announcing that he had requested that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal carry out a "comprehensive processing, in particular with the involvement of scientific institutions" of the petition, the results of which to be presented to the president and the petition's author.

@Viet @White and Green with M/S @gambit @mike2000 is back @Deino
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,059
-2
2,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
www.jpost.com

Ukraine's Zelensky pushes petition to rename entirety of Russia 'Moscow'

The petition argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed, accusing Moscow of stealing the identities of the Rus' people in eastern Europe.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

The petition argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed, accusing Moscow of stealing the identities of the Rus' people in eastern Europe.​


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested on Friday the "comprehensive processing" of an online petition to rename the Russian Federation to simply 'Moscow,' after the bill passed the 25,000 signatures needed to force the Ukrainian government to respond.


The petition, started in November, argued that the entirety of Russia should be renamed Moscow because "the historical name of Russia is Muscovy...'Russia' has existed for only 301 years, the name change gave ground for further encroachment on the history of Kyivan Rus'," according to petition author Valeriya Shakhvorostova.


Petition accuses Moscow of cultural appropriation

"For foreigners, the names 'Rus' and 'Russia', 'Russie', 'Russland' look almost identical, as if it is the name of one state that has undergone certain changes in translations into different languages," the author wrote in the successful petition, which has just over 25,000 signatories as of Saturday afternoon. "This leads to confusion at the international level. Fiction books are being written, films are being shot where Russia is presented as Rus, which is unacceptable," the petition further argued.

"We have a responsibility to reclaim our identity and our history," Shakhvorostova added.

In response to the petition, the Ukrainian president noted the complexity of such a move, saying that the legal basis for renaming "geographical objects, which include, in particular, the state, as well as the normalization, accounting, registration, use and preservation of geographical names" is regulated under Ukrainian law.


Further, Zelensky warned that "the above-mentioned proposal also has international legal aspects...the issue raised in the petition needs to be carefully worked out both in terms of the historical and cultural context and from the perspective of possible international legal consequences."


Despite that, Zelensky signed his response to the petition by announcing that he had requested that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal carry out a "comprehensive processing, in particular with the involvement of scientific institutions" of the petition, the results of which to be presented to the president and the petition's author.

@Viet @White and Green with M/S @gambit @mike2000 is back @Deino
Click to expand...
So what is special about it

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
If Russia is Moscow then Ukraine is Kiev.
Click to expand...
He is talking about you
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia launches deadly strikes across Ukraine as China’s Xi departs Moscow
Replies
0
Views
125
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Ukraine war: Zelensky adviser says West’s 'indecision' is killing Ukrainians
Replies
10
Views
812
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
'It's a Very Powerful State': Zelensky Seeks Direct Talks With China's Xi to Help 'End War With Russia'
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
Bengal71
Bengal71
beijingwalker
Japan Prime Minister Kishida making surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky
Replies
6
Views
223
REhorror
R
Muhammed45
Ukraine's Zelensky shares image of soldier with Nazi insignia
Replies
7
Views
895
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom