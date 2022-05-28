Ukraine’s Zelensky accepts Indonesia’s G20 invitation The Ukrainian president will not attend in person if the war is ongoing and hopes the summit will not include ‘occupiers’.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Indonesian public during a virtual discussion hosted by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), on May 27, 2022.(Courtesy of FPCI/-)Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Sat, May 28, 2022Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an Indonesian audience on Friday that he would accept the country’s invitation to the Group of 20 Summit in Bali later this year and that he remained hopeful that the event would be free of “occupiers”.Ukraine has for the past three months resisted a full-scale military invasion by neighboring Russia, which now appears to be redirecting its forces to the east and south of the country after failing to take the capital Kyiv.Despite enjoying widespread support from around the world, Ukraine has expressed frustration with its Western allies, accusing them of dragging their feet on arms deliveries used to combat what Zelensky has called a Russian “genocide”.