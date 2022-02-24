Ukraine's Lesson For Pakistan: Never Give Up Nuclear Weapons

The lesson isn't for Pakistan,we need to stop arguing about our nuclear weapons, let alone giving them up, its shouldn't even be up for discussion, they are a forgone conclusion. I'm sorry but this is a childish approach. I am doubly sorry because I'm having to say this in reply to haq sahib.The lesson is for the world, that Pakistan isn't Ukraine, nuclear weapons have only existed for last few decades, most of our history has been without nuclear weapons. Pakistan has always done what's best for its interests, always.Only few time we made allowances, but everyone does that, even large countries.Pakistan did not jump into the Vietnam war, Americas biggest defeat before Afghanistan, Pakistan said no, when required we have always stood our ground, it's not the nuclear weapons, its the combined strength of the people of Pakistan, that's what gives us strength.