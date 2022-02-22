Ukraine’s envoy to Pakistan appeals PM Khan to raise Ukraine conflict with Putin
Volodymyr Lakomov asks premier to play role to mitigate tensions as nuclear power
ByMirror Web
February 22, 2022
The Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the issue of the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Russian leadership in Moscow.
Addressing a press conference, Volodymyr Lakomov called on the premier to use this opportunity and play a role to mitigate rising tensions as a nuclear power. His comments come a day ahead of PM Khan’s scheduled visit to Russia on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The foreign office said in a statement that the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. It said that both countries enjoy friendly relations “marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues”.
Meanwhile, Putin has ordered that soldiers be deployed to the two pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine after he recognized them as independent late Monday. The comes after Russian president signed a decree that recognizes the he Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk respectively as independent.
International news agency Reuters said that tanks and other military equipment were seen in the separatist controlled city of Donetsk following Putin’s order. The move was condemned by international quarters and sanctions from the United States.
I think, our point of interest must remain on our own bilateral relations.