What's new

Ukraine’s envoy to Pakistan appeals PM Khan to raise Ukraine conflict with Putin

Ukraine’s envoy to Pakistan appeals PM Khan to raise Ukraine conflict with Putin​


Volodymyr Lakomov asks premier to play role to mitigate tensions as nuclear power

ByMirror Web
February 22, 2022
Updated: 15 mins ago

pjimage-1-9-1068x743.jpg


The Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the issue of the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Russian leadership in Moscow.

Addressing a press conference, Volodymyr Lakomov called on the premier to use this opportunity and play a role to mitigate rising tensions as a nuclear power. His comments come a day ahead of PM Khan’s scheduled visit to Russia on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The foreign office said in a statement that the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. It said that both countries enjoy friendly relations “marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues”.

Meanwhile, Putin has ordered that soldiers be deployed to the two pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine after he recognized them as independent late Monday. The comes after Russian president signed a decree that recognizes the he Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk respectively as independent.

International news agency Reuters said that tanks and other military equipment were seen in the separatist controlled city of Donetsk following Putin’s order. The move was condemned by international quarters and sanctions from the United States.

minutemirror.com.pk

Ukraine’s envoy to Pakistan appeals PM Khan to raise Ukraine conflict with Putin

The Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the issue of the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Russian leadership in Moscow. Addressing a press conference, Volodymyr Lakomov called on the premier to use this opportunity and play a role to mitigate...
minutemirror.com.pk minutemirror.com.pk

I think, our point of interest must remain on our own bilateral relations.
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
  • Poll
Which side should Pakistan support in Russia-Ukraine war?
2 3
Replies
32
Views
762
Foinikas
F
Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
PM Imran to visit Russia this month
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
5K
farok84
farok84
Syed Atiq ul Hassan
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine may lead to World War III
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
Dai Toruko
Erdogan continues efforts to bring together Russian, Ukrainian leaders
Replies
0
Views
92
Dai Toruko
Dai Toruko
Muhammed45
Putin signs decrees recognizing two "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass
Replies
6
Views
151
zzzz
zzzz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom