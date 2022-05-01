Ukraine will never have Kherson back

Russian military appoints new 'head' of Kherson region in Ukraine Last week, Ukrainian Defence Ministry's spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk said Russia is preparing to hold a "referendum" in the Kherson region on joining Russia

First, Kherson is a pretty big city, a provincial capital. Second, it lies at the mouth of Dnipr and therefore affects Kiev upstream. Third, it is geographically close to Crimea and therefore easily supplied from the Russian mainland via Kerch bridge. Fourth, it is very heavily defended with a shit ton of anti tank and anti aircraft and anti ship missiles. Fifth, Kiev is within Iskander range from Kherson, so from time to time they lob some Iskanders from Kherson to Kiev to punish people for Euro Maidan in 2013.