Ukraine: We will defend ourselves against Russia 'until the last drop of blood', says country's army chief
In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi says his forces are closely monitoring the activities of Russian forces close to the border.
Deborah Haynes
Security and Defence Editor @haynesdeborah
Tuesday 11 January 2022 18:41, UK
Ukraine army prepared to defend
Ukraine's military chief has said his forces would defend the country "until the last drop of blood" as he urged people to calm down about threats of a new Russian invasion.
Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, 48, repeatedly underlined that Ukraine has been at war with Russia since 2014, telling Sky News in an exclusive interview: "It is absolutely no news to us".
Asked if he was disappointed NATO, the 30-nation defence alliance, including Britain and the United States, had ruled out sending troops to Ukraine to join the fight should the Kremlin launch a further attack, the commander-in-chief said he wasn't expecting a "gift from God" and his forces would cope.
Image:Lieutenant-General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said his forces would defend Ukraine 'until the last drop of blood'
But he called a UK training mission to the country since 2015 "above important", especially given the risk that Russian President Vladimir Putin does intensify hostilities.
Speaking after a daily security briefing with the Ukrainian president, the general was careful not to comment on areas he regarded as political, such as the outcome of talks this week between the US and its NATO allies and Russia on Ukrainian and European security.
"Of course I understand what are they talking about, people are negotiating," he said, sitting on a chair in a meeting room at the Ministry of Defence in Kyiv on Monday evening.
"But… my mission is to prepare and sustain the armed forces for their intended task - to defend the state."
This includes keeping calm despite warnings from American, British and other NATO officials about the possibility of another Russian invasion given the presence of some 100,000 Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border.
On the frontline with Ukrainian troops
'We know for sure who the enemy is' - on the frontline of a forgotten war back at the top of the diplomatic agenda
"I want to calm the people down so that they sleep calmly in their home," Lieutenant General Zaluzhnyi said.
"So I will repeat that our armed forces have been at war for eight years. They carry out military operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and they are ready to conduct them in other regions."
He was referring to areas in the east of Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists have been resisting Ukrainian government forces ever since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
A top Russian diplomat, speaking after talks in Geneva with American officials on Monday, said that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine.
Asked whether he was comforted by these words or did not believe them, the military chief said: "I will repeat myself that I consider only one option: "I have my motherland which I need to protect and I have the armed forces which have to be ready to defend our country.
"I can also add that we are not going to attack anyone at all. But we will protect our land until the last drop of blood."
Ukraine's military has long been on a war-footing, with only the level of danger rising or falling.
Image:Russian armed forces have been holding military drills in the Rostov region, near Ukraine
What open-source evidence tells us about Russia's 'heightened military activity' near border
"It is absolutely no news to us," said Lieutenant General Zaluzhnyi, himself a veteran of frontline conflict having commanded forces in the east during some of the deadliest days of the war during 2014 and 2015.
"Today [Monday] two servicemen died in the operation zone, yesterday one was wounded. The war goes on for us. And the fact that its scale can be bigger, well it used to be smaller, but became bigger. We are just doing our job."
He said his military was closely investigating and analysing the activities of Russian forces close to the border but said it "was not suitable" to share what he knew about their intentions publicly.
Ukraine's growing reserve army 'getting ready' amid fears of Russian attack
ANALYSIS BY KIERAN DEVINE, DIGITAL INVESTIGATIONS JOURNALIST
Tik Tok videos, Instagram stories, and commercial satellite images have all been used by analysts in recent months to track Russian troop movements.
This information - mostly videos of tanks on trains and satellite images of once near abandoned bases close to the border with Ukraine – have enabled both citizen analysts and governments to assess the troop build-up.
The intelligence is termed "open source" as it is non-classified and available to the public, if you know where to look.
The rise of open-source intelligence in recent years means that the Russians know their troop movements will be picked up by the keenly sighted.
Dr Oscar Jonsson, author of The Russian Understanding of War, quoted a deputy Russian defence minister when discussing the impact of this type of intelligence with Sky News: “Wars in the 19th century were 90% violence and 10% propaganda. Today they are 10% violence and 90% propaganda”.
So are the Russian movements done only to posture and extract concessions from NATO, knowing that pictures of tanks moving to the border will catch their attention? Or are these images just evidence that it’s now nearly impossible to covertly amass a force set on invasion?
NATO’s answer to these questions will no doubt underpin their negotiating position at the talks taking place with Russia this week in Brussels.
What about whether his armed forces, which number some 260,000 servicemen and women, would be able to resist a large-scale Russian invasion?
"We have been countering the offensive since 2014. Of course we will," the commander said.
Ukraine's military is much better equipped, trained and prepared than eight years ago.
But analysts have still questioned whether it would ultimately be able to succeed against Russia's much larger armed forces, predicting instead that a major Russian offensive could secure an initial win but then the occupiers would be faced with an enduring insurgency.
