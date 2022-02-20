What's new

Ukraine war on Russia will start

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
The war that US , UK and NATO have been predicting is about to start in the next few hours on 21st Feb, 2022.

You may ask why this date?

No this is not when Beijing Olympics are closing as leaders of the Ukraine and NATO wants you to believe.

This is the date when Munich Security Conference 2022 ends where Ukraine and NATO has formally agreed to the plan of invading Russia.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
SIPRA said:
Title of the thread implies, as if war has started.
The false flag operation to implicate Russia has already been done when Ukraine destroyed a Kindergarten School in Donbas.

They were waiting for the Munich conference to be over to start the full scale war.



Shelling Strikes Two Schools In Eastern Ukraine, Including Kindergarten

A school was damaged by shelling on the morning of February 17 in Vrubivka in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region. Journalists from RFE/RL's Donbas.Realities team on the scene reported that shells landed 30-40 meters from the school.
Shelling Strikes Two Schools In Eastern Ukraine, Including Kindergarten​

February 17, 2022 15:18 GMT
A school was damaged by shelling on the morning of February 17 in Vrubivka in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region. There were 53 children and 16 adults in the building when the attack occurred but none was injured.

Journalists from RFE/RL's Donbas.Realities team on the scene reported that shells landed 30-40 meters from the school. Shrapnel shattered windows and tore into walls. One private house was also damaged but was empty. Locals blame Russia-backed separatists for the attack.

Also on February 17, a kindergarten in the frontline town of Stanytsya Luhanska was heavily damaged by shelling and three people were injured.

The press center for Ukraine's military forces reported that, as of the morning of February 17, it had recorded 29 violations of a cease-fire agreement by the Kremlin-backed militants in the Donbas region, including 27 using weapons prohibited under the Minsk accords. At the same time, the separatists published accusations that Ukraine's military forces had fired on territories they control. The claims could not be independently verified.
The shell-damaged school building in Vrubivka, Ukraine, on February 17.

1The shell-damaged school building in Vrubivka, Ukraine, on February 17.
A large crater outside the school.

2A large crater outside the school.
3
4
5
6
7
A large shell fragment near the school.

8A large shell fragment near the school.
Damage to a house near the school.

9Damage to a house near the school.
10
Heavy damage to a kindergarten in the frontline town of Stanytsya Luhanska. A total of 20 children and 18 staff were in the building that was shelled. Two women and one man were injured on the morning of February 17.

11
Heavy damage to a kindergarten in the frontline town of Stanytsya Luhanska. A total of 20 children and 18 staff were in the building that was shelled. Two women and one man were injured on the morning of February 17.
RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service is dedicated to covering all of Ukraine, including the conflict zones and Crimea, and sets a standard for balanced reporting and high-impact investigative journalism.
 
hyperman

Jan 6, 2020
What kind of drugs are you on that you think Ukraine is the one starting the war? why would Ukraine start a war it can't win. Its the Russians that spent all this time building up for months, bringing troops all the way from Siberia for the "war games".
 
خره مينه لګته وي

Jul 7, 2014
Shelling or whatever it's but full scale war isn't going to happen especially USA+NATO will never ever drag themselves into it even if Russians invade Ukraine...
SuvarnaTeja said:
Ukraine and NATO has formally agreed to the plan of invading Russia
Do you really think that it'll happen ?? Never -__-

NATO's invasion into Russian territory means WWIII...
Nuclear weapons will start flying & that's not happening 🙄

NATO + USA will just watch from the other side of a fence if Russians & Ukrainians start fighting that's all.
 
Indos

Jul 25, 2013
SuvarnaTeja said:
The war that US , UK and NATO have been predicting is about to start in the next few hours on 21st Feb, 2022.

You may ask why this date?

No this is not when Beijing Olympics are closing as leaders of the Ukraine and NATO wants you to believe.

This is the date when Munich Security Conference 2022 ends where Ukraine and NATO has formally agreed to the plan of invading Russia.
1645378769437.png
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
hyperman said:
What kind of drugs are you on that you think Ukraine is the one starting the war? why would Ukraine start a war it can't win. Its the Russians that spent all this time building up for months, bringing troops all the way from Siberia for the "war games".
Ukraine has approached the devil for help and now needs to demonstrate her loyalty to the devil before devil helps..

But for the Devil, Ukraine is just a pawn to deplete the strength of Russia.

The devil will enter the arena only when Russia is weak and down.

خره مينه لګته وي said:
Shelling or whatever it's but full scale war isn't going to happen especially USA+NATO will never ever drag themselves into it even if Russians invade Ukraine...

Do you really think that it'll happen ?? Never -__-

NATO's invasion into Russian territory means WWIII...
Nuclear weapons will start flying & that's not happening 🙄

NATO + USA will just watch from the other side of a fence if Russians & Ukrainians start fighting that's all.
Even the Soviets had nukes but it did not prevent the collapse of the USSR.
 
MuslimRAJPUT

Feb 2, 2022
SuvarnaTeja said:
Ukraine has approached the devil for help and now needs to demonstrate her loyalty to the devil before devil helps..

But for the Devil, Ukraine is just a pawn to deplete the strength of Russia.

The devil will enter the arena only when Russia is weak and down.



Even the Soviets had nukes but it did not prevent the collapse of the USSR.
You must be fun at parties 😒
 
arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Everyone including Americans are tired of people crying wolf over this. Slowest war ever. There is more action in 1 hour on the LoC than this whole standoff. Maybe in 2056 they will fire a few bullets.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
arjunk said:
Everyone including Americans are tired of people crying wolf over this. Slowest war ever. There is more action in 1 hour on the LoC than this whole standoff. Maybe in 2056 they will fire a few bullets.
Russia does not want a war. All they are asking was to implement the Minsk agreements that was agreed upon by all the parties.

Ukraine has gone back on the Minsk agreements as they now believe that they have the support of the Devil to destroy Russia.
 

