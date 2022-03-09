Ukraine Vs Afghan Conflict Similarities & Differences Version 2.0
The parallel developments in Ukraine Russia conflict versus Afghan US conflict are shared, analyzed with key points discussed Similarities & Differences.
There are key characteristics of the leader running away into exile and we could see the same in future with Zelinsky going into exile soon.
The aim & goal is to deliver the exact same scenario faced by American assistance to Kabul government & likewise the little military assistance to Ukraine.
I thought to update after the recent developments in Ukraine Russia the war heading near enough towards Moscow direction.
