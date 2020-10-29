Photo by Mil.in.ua
Ukrainian defense contractor, the Corporation UkrInnMash, has unveiled the prototype of its new Kevlar-E infantry fighting vehicle.
The story was first reported by Mil.in.ua, which released a photo of the prototype.
The private company is developing a new infantry fighting vehicle based on a Soviet 2S1 self-propelled howitzer. The new IFV use 2S1 multi-purpose chassis and equipped with new Shturm remote weapon station.
The hull is based on that of the Soviet 2S1 self-propelled howitzer with thicker armor and a special box for 6 passengers in addition to the 3 crew.
The engine compartment is to the immediate rear of the front crew members with access hatches provided in the roof. The exhaust outlet is on the right side of the hull with the air inlet and outlet louvres being in the roof on the left side, in a similar arrangement to the 2S1 self-propelled artillery system.
Ukraine unveils Kevlar-E infantry fighting vehicle prototype
Ukrainian defense contractor, the Corporation UkrInnMash, has unveiled the prototype of its new Kevlar-E infantry fighting vehicle. The story was first reported by Mil.in.ua, which released a photo of
