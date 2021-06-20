Ukraine unveils ACE One aircraft striking ground and air targets with high-precision missiles

Ukraine's State Space Agency has unveiled a multirole, stealthy unmanned combat aircraft model called ACE One,The Ukrainian plane is shown in a promotional video striking Russian ground and air targets using high-precision missiles.New Ukrainian ACE ONE UAV was presented at Weapons and Security-2021. The aircraft was created by 25 well-known Ukrainian scientists and aerospace specialists, led by former General Director of Antonov Oleksandr Los and former head of the State Space Agency Volodymyr Usov. The best specialized companies of Ukraine, such as Ivchenko-Progress, Motor Sich JSC and Hydrobest LLC, also participated in the project.Oleksandr Los said: “We have developed a new ACE ONE combat drone. There were no such drones in Ukraine or in the world before. These combat drones can carry weapons up to 1 ton.”He added, “It relies on the latest stealth technology. Therefore, in addition to its flat shape, the drone is almost invisible to radar and difficult to calculate.”He continued: “ACE ONE flies at a speed close to the speed of sound (1000 km / h). The management is done with the help of an artificial intelligence system that can control a swarm of these drones.”The ACE ONE drone is planned to be equipped with a powerful jet engine with a thrust of 2500 kg, which will allow this large UAV (8 m long, 11 m wide and 7.5 tons) to develop almost sound speed – 0.95 m (1164 km / h). At the same time, the strike drone will have a combat radius of 1500 km, a height of 13.5 km, and a payload of up to 900 kg of ammunition.According to the developers, ACE ONE will be able to perform: strategic, tactical, operational and attack intelligence operations at a wide range of altitudes; suppression of enemy air defenses; air patrols, etc...And Volodymyr Usov explained: “For example, if a reconnaissance drone flew into Ukraine, the ACE ONE, the fastest and most powerful in all respects, would approach it and destroy it. ACE ONE is also used to quickly break into enemy territory, carry out operations, and return to its ground station.”It will also be able to carry and use high-precision guided weapons and free-drop bombs placed in two large internal compartments that can be used against ground and air targets.On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, a full-size model of the ACE ONE drone was presented to the participants of the exhibition “Arms and Security 2021”: