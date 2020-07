Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak: About the NATO partners advices, troop strength, use of Javelins and Bayraktars

“Large-scale reform of the army is our homework. No one will do our job for us.”

In particular, 13 battalions and three brigades were trained with the participation of instructors from the United States. In the period 2015–2019, more than 17,500 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trained with the participation of British instructors (Operation Orbital) and more than 17,000 of our servicemen were trained with the participation of Canadian instructors (Operation UNIFIER). The Lithuanian training mission helps to train the personnel of the Special Operations Forces and mechanized, assault units, as well as snipers. Another important task of this mission is to educate NCO leaders.

“In 6 years we have learned to defend well. And the army must be trained to conduct offensive operations… “

“Changing the sign is not a reform”

АРХІВИ